18th Lok Sabha Session: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh and Others Take Oath As The MP of Parliament

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha is set to commence on Monday with the newly elected members of the Lower House, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taking their oaths. Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to BJP lawmaker Bhartruhari Mahtab, appointing him as the protem Speaker of the Lok Sabha.
The election for the Lok Sabha Speaker is scheduled for June 26, followed by President Murmu’s address to a joint sitting of both Houses on June 27. The session is set to conclude on July 3.
HD Kumaraswamy on PM Modi’s ‘Emergency’ remarks
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy took a dig on PM Modi’s remarks on Emergency, says, “He is right. He remembered what happened at that time.”
On Congress MPs carrying copies of the Constitution to the Parliament, he says, “These are all just gimmicks…”
“BJP has respected the Constitution”: Arun Govil
On protest by INDIA bloc leaders, BJP MP Arun Govil says, “BJP has always respected the Constitution…Congress imposed the Emergency. Any party can say anything. BJP has never done anything like this.”
“We expect the opposition to run the House positively”:BJP MP Shankar Lalwani
“PM Modi has said we will positively give answers to the opposition. We expect the opposition to run the House positively and play its role. Parliament will run in a good environment,” said BJP MP Shankar Lalwani.
‘Attack by PM Modi and Amit Shah on the constitution is unacceptable’, says Rahul Gandhi
“Attack by PM Modi and Amit Shah on the Constitution is unacceptable; we won’t let this happen. That’s why we held Constitution while taking oath. Our message is being conveyed,” said Rahul Gandhi.
Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Chirag Paswan take oath as members of the 18th Lok Sabha.
Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat take oath as members of the 18th Lok Sabha.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister Giriraj Singh take oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha.
Union Minister and BJP MP Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu take oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha.
Union Minister and HAM(S) MP Jitan Ram Manjhi as well as Union Minister and JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh take oath as member of the 18th Lok Sabha.
No power can touch India’s Constitution, says Rahul Gandhi
Amidst first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, after opposition protest in parliamnet premises, said “no power can touch India’s Constitution we will protect it”
Arjun Ram Meghwal and Nityanand Rai take oath
Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Nityanand Rai take oath as members of the 18th Lok Sabha.
‘I will live up to the expectations of god-like voters of Faizabad’
Faizabad (Ayodhya) MP Awadhesh Prasad on Monday said, ” I will live up to the expectations of god-like voters of Faizabad…Our agendas will be decided now…we have good plans for Ayodhya.”
Union Minister CR Patil and Dr Jitendra Singh take oath in the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha
Union Ministers CR Patil and Dr Jitendra Singh took oath as members of the 18th Lok Sabha.
TMC leader Sagarika Ghose attacks the PM on his remark on Emergency declaration by Indira Gandhi
“Narendra Modi, who for the last 10 years has been running an undeclared emergency, who has no respect for democracy, Constitution, who has not answered a single question on the floor of the Parliament, his government in the last session, suspended 146 Opposition MPs from Parliament, 300 questions were struck off record, the PM uses agencies of states against Opposition parties, he has undermined, damaged, destroyed Indian democracy to an extent no other PM had done, not even Indira Gandhi. Indira Gandhi called the an Emergency for 21 months, at the end of it, she called the election, accepted the verdict and left,” TMC leader Sagarika Ghose said.
Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, stage protest inside Parliament
Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, along with other leaders, stage protest inside Parliament premises.
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia takes oath
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has taken oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore questions the appointment of the pro-tem speaker
Tagore in conversation with ANI, said, “The attitude of the government is still that of an arrogant government. They superseded a Dalit MP who was an 8-term MP. K Suresh should have been the pro-tem speaker. Unfortunately, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister has taken such a decision without any consultation with the opposition parties…”
JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh takes oath as member of 18th Lok Sabha
Union Minister and JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh takes oath as member of the 18th Lok Sabha.
Piyush Goyal takes oath as member of 18th Lok Sabha
Union Minister and BJP MP Piyush Goyal takes oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha.
Dharmendra Pradhan takes oath as member of 18th Lok Sabha
Union Minister and BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan takes oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha.
HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as member in the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha
Union Minister and JD(S) MP HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha.
Rajnath Singh takes oath as member of 18th Lok Sabha
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh takes oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha.
#WATCH | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh takes oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/GDJFlyqkth
— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2024
Rahul Gandhi arrives at Parliament
Rahul Gandhi arrives at Parliament.
#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Parliament for the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/gk5e0eCHvA
— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2024
‘Opposing BJP’s efforts to destroy Constitution’, says Sougata Roy
TMC MP Sougata Roy says, “We are opposing BJP’s efforts to destroy the Constitution, to amend it beyond recognition.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes oath as member of 18th Lok Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/3tjFrbOCJ0
— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2024
PM Modi notes Emergency’s 50th anniversary falls on June 25
PM Modi notes Emergency’s 50th anniversary falls on June 25, calls it a ‘black spot’ on India’s democracy when Constitution was discarded.
First session of the 18th Lok Sabha commences at the new Parliament building. Swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected MPs to take place shortly.
‘People want substance, not slogan’, Modi’s dig at Opposition
“The people of the country expect good steps from the opposition. I hope that the opposition will live up to the expectations of the common citizens of the country to maintain the dignity of democracy. People do not want drama, disturbance. People want substance, not slogans. The country needs a good opposition, a responsible opposition and I have full faith that the MPs who have won in this 18th Lok Sabha will try to fulfill these expectations of the common man…”
INDIA leaders hold copy of Constitution in front of Gandhi statue
INDIA bloc leaders holding copy of Constitution protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament, Delhi
‘Our responsibility has increased threefold’, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “The people of the country have given us an opportunity for the third time. This is a great victory, a grand victory. Our responsibility increased threefold…So, I assure the countrymen that in our third tenure, we will work three times harder and we will get three-time results.”
‘June 25 marks 50 years of blot that…’, says PM Modi in media address
PM Narendra Modi says, “Tomorrow is 25th June. 25th June marks 50 years of the blot that was put on the democracy of India. The new generation of India will never forget that the Constitution of India was completely rejected, every part of the Constitution was torn to pieces, the country was turned into a prison, democracy was completely suppressed…While protecting our Constitution, while protecting the democracy of India, the democratic traditions, the countrymen will take a resolution that no one will dare to do such a thing in India again which was done 50 years ago. We will take a resolution of a vibrant democracy. We will take a resolution to fulfil the dreams of the common people as per the directions of the Constitution of India.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “In Parliamentary democracy, this is a glorious day…For the first time after independence, swearing-in ceremony is taking place at our own new Parliament building. It used to happen in the Old Parliament building. On this significant day, I extend a hearty welcome to all newly-elected MPs, extend them greetings and best wishes.”
World’s largest election was conducted in grand, glorious manner, says PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi says, “…The 18th Lok Sabha is starting today. The world’s largest election was conducted in a very grand and glorious manner… This election has also become very important because for the second time after independence, the people of the country have given an opportunity to a government to serve for the third consecutive time…”
PM Modi arrives at Parliament | Watch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Parliament, ahead of the commencement of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha today.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Parliament, ahead of the commencement of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha today. pic.twitter.com/c92eGZGcUW
— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2024
‘Shows the mindset of BJP’, says KC Venugopal on Pro-tem Speaker row
Congress MP KC Venugopal says, “…INDIA Alliance is starting the era of a new Parliament with a great symbol. Mahatma Gandhi is a guiding light for the entire nation. The way in which BJP removed the statue of Mahatma Gandhi is unacceptable…Their (BJP) intention to kill democracy is reflecting through this decision – to shift the statue of Mahatma Gandhi to a corner. Then also, we fought the election with this Constitution. It is very important for the nation that the Constitution is maintained for a great future. The way BJP tried to change the Constitution is stopped by the people of India…We are holding the Constitution before going to the Parliament for swearing-in. We are sending a message that Constitution is important…”
On the Pro-tem Speaker issue, “…This is nothing against any individual…You have a senior-most member coming from grassroots level, an 8-term member (K Suresh). What was the criteria for him not being made a Pro-tem Speaker? This is also a clear show of BJP’s mindset…”
‘There will be a positive beginning’, says Congress MP Hussain
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain says, “There will be a positive beginning. Many new MPs have come. We have called all our MPs to the CPP office so that we can instruct them about parliamentary work. There will be a constructive opposition. We will raise people’s issues and when it comes to the country, we will cooperate in that too…”
BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab takes oath as Pro-tem Speaker of the Parliament
BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab takes oath as Pro-tem Speaker.
PM Modi attends oath-taking ceremony of Pro-tem Speaker
PM Modi attends the oath-taking ceremony of Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju calls on Mahtab
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday called on BJP leader B Mahtab ahead of his swearing in as pro-tem speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu.
Rijiju was accompanied by his deputies Arjun Ram Meghwal and L Murugan.
“Had the privilege of meeting Shri Bhartruhari Mahtab ji before his swearing-in ceremony as the pro tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha…” Rijiju wrote on X.
First Session of 18th Lok Sabha: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh reaches the Parliament.
BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, pro-tem Speaker of 18th Lok Sabha, leaves for Parliament session
BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab who has been appointed pro-tem Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and other party leaders leaves from his residence in Delhi.
The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin today.
‘Arrogant government’, says Congress MP Manickam Tagore
Congress MP Manickam Tagore says, “…the attitude of the government is still that of an arrogant government. They superseded a Dalit MP who is an 8-term MP. K Suresh should have been the pro-tem speaker. It is very unfortunate that the Parliamentary Affairs Minister has taken such a decision without any consultation with the opposition parties…”
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju speaks on Parliament session
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says, “…I met all the leaders. Just now I met DMK Parliamentary Party leader TR Baalu. Everyone agrees that Pro tem Speaker has never been an issue in the history of Indian Parliament and the appointment of Pro tem Speaker is basically to administer oath to the newly elected members and help in the election of the new Speaker…”
Congress MP K Suresh says, “…The NDA government has violated the convention of Lok Sabha. So far, the convention was that the MP who was elected for a maximum number of times will be the pro-tem Speaker… Bhartruhari Mahtab is 7th time elected MP. However, I am the 8th time elected MP. They are insulting the opposition again. That’s why the INDIA alliance unanimously decided to boycott the panel members…”
First session of 18th Lok Sabha set to commence, new members preparing to take oath
An official letter marking list of business for the day in parliament mentioned, “Observance of silence for a short while to mark the solemn occasion of the first sitting of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha,”
“Secretary-General to lay on the Table a list (Hindi and English versions), containing the names of Members elected to the Eighteenth Lok Sabha at the General Elections of 2024, submitted by the Election Commission of India,” added the list of business.
The Parliament building is all set to host the first Session of the 18th Lok Sabha today.
Visuals from Parliament’s Makar Dwar
Delhi: The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha to begin today.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju leaves for first session today | Watch
Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju leaves from his residence
The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin today.
#WATCH | Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju leaves from his residence
The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin today. pic.twitter.com/WpbGmMKaRx
— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2024