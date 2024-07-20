44 Rescued, 600 In Shelter Homes Amid Heavy Rains In Porbandar: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

After heavy rains lashed Porbandar and left many rivers flooded, Union Minister and Porbandar MP Mansukh Mandaviya said that 44 people have been rescued and shifted to safe places, adding that 600 people were staying in shelter homes.

Mansukh Mandaviya said, “Porbandar is my Lok Sabha constituency. Heavy rains have occurred in the last 3 days, and due to the rains, many rivers in Porbandar district have also flooded. Flood water has entered many houses. 44 people have been rescued and shifted to safe places. More than 600 people are staying in shelter homes, and they are being provided with all the facilities there. The entire district administration and our public representatives are with the people in this disaster situation and are taking necessary steps.”

He further said that heavy rain often results in power cuts and waterlogging. “We have started a call centre at the district collectorate office. Whenever anyone is facing any difficulty, the administration is providing facility so that there is no loss to property or life,” he further added.

READ MORE: Modi And New Zealand’s PM Luxon Affirm Strong Commitment To Enhance Bilateral Relations

Waterlogging in Several Areas

Heavy rains in Porbandar, Junagadh and Devbhumi Dwarka districts in Gujarat have caused waterlogging in several areas, resulting in traffic snarls and the closure of some roads, causeways and underpasses, adding to the hardships of the people.

Speaking to ANI about the hardships of the rainwaters, a priest said, “Though the rain in Porbandar has stopped for the last 18 hours, there are a few areas that are under water. Apart from a few areas, even the temples are flooded. The famous Rokadiya Hanuman temple is flooded. Even after rain has stopped since yesterday night, the Rokadiya Hanuman temple is still 1 foot under water.”

Earlier, restoration work on the railway track in Gujarat’s Porbandar, which was affected due to heavy rains and waterlogging, was underway. The railway officials said that Porbandar city has received around 300 mm of rain in the last few hours, due to which a lot of water has accumulated on the tracks.

“Porbandar city has received around 300 mm of rain in the last few hours. This is unexpected, due to which a lot of water has accumulated on the tracks,” Bhavnagar Railway Division DRM Ravish Kumar told ANI.

He said that rail operations on the route were immediately stopped after waterlogging in the railway track. Because of the submergence of the Porbandar track, the Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Porbandar Superfast Express had to be halted at Bhanvad town in Gujarat’s Devbhumi Dwarka District on Friday, briefly stranding 250 passengers.

Due to the heavy rain, several parts of Porbandar witnessed severe waterlogging. People were seen wading through knee-deep waters. Heavy rains lashed Gujarat’s Saurashtra region on Thursday and Friday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

ALSO READ: Prime Minister Modi to Inaugurate 46th World Heritage Committee Session On July 21st in New Delhi