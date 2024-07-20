Prime Minister Modi to Inaugurate 46th World Heritage Committee Session On July 21st in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 46th Session of the World Heritage Committee on the evening of July 21, Sunday, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering during the event. Audrey Azoulay, the Director-General of UNESCO, will also be in attendance, according to a PMO release on Saturday.

India is hosting the World Heritage Committee meeting for the first time, which will take place from July 21 to 31, 2024, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The committee meets annually to manage all matters related to World Heritage and decide on sites to be added to the World Heritage List. This year’s meeting will cover proposals for nominating new sites, State of Conservation reports for 124 existing properties, International Assistance, and the utilization of World Heritage Funds.

The event will draw more than 2,000 international and national delegates from over 150 countries. In addition to the main meeting, the World Heritage Young Professionals’ Forum and the World Heritage Site Managers’ Forum will be held on the sidelines.

Various exhibitions will be set up at Bharat Mandapam to showcase India’s culture. The “Return of Treasures” Exhibition will highlight artefacts that have been returned to India, with over 350 artefacts recovered to date. An immersive experience featuring AR and VR technologies will also be offered for three World Heritage sites in India: Rani ki Vav in Patan, Gujarat; Kailasa Temple in Ellora Caves, Maharashtra; and Hoysala Temple in Halebid, Karnataka. Additionally, an “Incredible India” exhibition will showcase India’s rich cultural heritage, ancient civilization, geographical diversity, tourism destinations, and modern advancements in information technology and infrastructure.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Also Read: Modi And New Zealand’s PM Luxon Affirm Strong Commitment To Enhance Bilateral Relations)