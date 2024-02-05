Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raises Ladakh, Maldives issues in Lok Sabha

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, questioned the Defence Minister about the situation in Ladakh on Monday during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address. He claimed that large areas of Ladakh were under occupation. He claimed that China is more confident now and that the Modi administration has failed in its China policy during his Monday speech in the Lok Sabha.

“Not even a word on security concerns was mentioned in the President’s Address. The situation in Ladakh is deteriorating day by day. I want to ask our Defence Minister to please tell us what is the situation in Ladakh. You said that the status will be restored. Day by day situation of Ladakh is worsening. 2000 square kilometre area is being occupied. Today the shepherd is unable to go there. Please ask the people of Ladakh why this happening. Why are you sitting silent? From Arunachal to Ladakh the situation is worsening,” Adhir Ranjan said.

Chowdhury further said, “When the Galwan incident took place you gave the certificate that no one entered at our place. From 2014 till now your government failed in China policy.”

When Congressman Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury brought up the topics of Ladakh and the Maldives in the Lok Sabha, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh jumped in right away, expressing disapproval of the Congressman’s remarks regarding Ladakh. “Given that Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury adopted my name, I would like to voice my disapproval of his remarks regarding China and the Laos area. “I abhor this,” Rajnath Singh declared. The House was further reassured by the Defence Minister that India is no longer weak. India has made a strong comeback.

“I would like to assure the House that India is not weak anymore. India has become strong. If someone dares to stare at India, India has the capability and strength. to give a befitting reply…The country should not be unnecessarily defamed in the forum of the Parliament,” the Defence Minister said.

Adhir further said that Congress is standing with the government fo rthe security of the country.

Adhir Ranjan quoted Swami Vivekanand and said that he is proud to belong to the nation of universal acceptance and tolerance which has sheltered all the persecuted religious persons and refugees.