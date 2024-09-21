Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Live Tv

Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh Appointed as New Chief of the Indian Air Force

Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh has been appointed as the next Chief of the Air Force, taking over from Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari.

Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh Appointed as New Chief of the Indian Air Force

In a significant leadership change within the Indian Air Force (IAF), Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh has been appointed as the next Chief of the Air Force, taking over from Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari. The announcement was made by the Ministry of Defense, which stated that Air Marshal Singh, currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff, will officially assume command on September 30.

“The government has appointed Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, PVSM, AVSM, presently serving as Vice Chief of the Air Staff, as the next Chief of the Air Staff, in the rank of Air Chief Marshal, with effect from the afternoon of September 30,” the ministry confirmed.

READ MORE: Supreme Court Criticizes CBI for Allegations Against West Bengal Judiciary: Petition Withdrawn Amid Concerns

A Veteran of the Skies

Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh was born on October 27, 1964, and he began his illustrious career in the IAF after being commissioned into the fighter pilot stream in December 1984. With nearly four decades of service, he has held a variety of critical positions, showcasing his versatility across command, staff, instructional, and foreign assignments.

Educated at prestigious military institutions, including the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College, and National Defense College, Singh has amassed over 5,000 hours of flying experience on both fixed and rotary-wing aircraft. His qualifications as a flying instructor and experimental test pilot further highlight his expertise in aviation.

Command and Test Pilot Experience

Throughout his career, Air Marshal Singh has commanded an operational fighter squadron and managed a frontline air base, honing his leadership skills in high-pressure environments. Notably, he played a pivotal role in the MiG-29 upgrade project management team while stationed in Moscow and served as project director (flight test) at the National Flight Test Centre. In this capacity, he oversaw the flight testing of India’s indigenous Light Combat Aircraft, Tejas, contributing to the nation’s defense capabilities.

His previous roles include serving as Air Defense Commander at the South Western Air Command and as Senior Air Staff Officer at the Eastern Air Command. Before becoming Vice Chief of the Air Staff, he held the position of Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Air Command, further solidifying his reputation as a capable leader within the IAF.

ALSO READ:  PM Modi Attends National ‘PM Vishwakarma’ Programme Exhibition In Wardha

Filed under

air marshal Amar Preet Singh iaf Indian air force National Defense College New chief

Also Read

iPhone 16 Debuts At Bhajanlal’s Kolkata Store For Bengal Festival!

iPhone 16 Debuts At Bhajanlal’s Kolkata Store For Bengal Festival!

Amit Shah: Congress And NC Responsible For 40,000 Kashmir Deaths

Amit Shah: Congress And NC Responsible For 40,000 Kashmir Deaths

Decoding The Necklace Of Diamonds And String Of Pearls Strategies

Decoding The Necklace Of Diamonds And String Of Pearls Strategies

GeM Slashes Fees: Orders Above Rs 10 Cr To Pay Flat Fee Of Rs 3 Lakh

GeM Slashes Fees: Orders Above Rs 10 Cr To Pay Flat Fee Of Rs 3...

Wickremesinghe, Rajapaksa Cast Votes In Key Sri Lankan Election

Wickremesinghe, Rajapaksa Cast Votes In Key Sri Lankan Election

Entertainment

‘GOAT’ Box Office Collection Day 16: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Earns Nearly Rs 2 crore On Third Friday

‘GOAT’ Box Office Collection Day 16: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Earns Nearly Rs 2 crore On

Lupita Nyong’o Talks About Lessons from ‘The Wild Robot’; A Story of Boundaries, Parenthood, and AI Adaptation

Lupita Nyong’o Talks About Lessons from ‘The Wild Robot’; A Story of Boundaries, Parenthood, and

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Box Office Collection Day 23: Nani’s Film Stays Low On Fourth Friday

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Box Office Collection Day 23: Nani’s Film Stays Low On Fourth Friday

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 37: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Mints Nearly Rs 5 Crore On Sixth Friday

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 37: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Mints Nearly Rs 5 Crore

Zayn Malik Pens Emotional Note For Daughter On Her Fourth Birthday

Zayn Malik Pens Emotional Note For Daughter On Her Fourth Birthday

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox