Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh Appointed as New Chief of the Indian Air Force

Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh has been appointed as the next Chief of the Air Force, taking over from Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari.

In a significant leadership change within the Indian Air Force (IAF), Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh has been appointed as the next Chief of the Air Force, taking over from Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari. The announcement was made by the Ministry of Defense, which stated that Air Marshal Singh, currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff, will officially assume command on September 30.

“The government has appointed Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, PVSM, AVSM, presently serving as Vice Chief of the Air Staff, as the next Chief of the Air Staff, in the rank of Air Chief Marshal, with effect from the afternoon of September 30,” the ministry confirmed.

A Veteran of the Skies

Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh was born on October 27, 1964, and he began his illustrious career in the IAF after being commissioned into the fighter pilot stream in December 1984. With nearly four decades of service, he has held a variety of critical positions, showcasing his versatility across command, staff, instructional, and foreign assignments.

Educated at prestigious military institutions, including the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College, and National Defense College, Singh has amassed over 5,000 hours of flying experience on both fixed and rotary-wing aircraft. His qualifications as a flying instructor and experimental test pilot further highlight his expertise in aviation.

Command and Test Pilot Experience

Throughout his career, Air Marshal Singh has commanded an operational fighter squadron and managed a frontline air base, honing his leadership skills in high-pressure environments. Notably, he played a pivotal role in the MiG-29 upgrade project management team while stationed in Moscow and served as project director (flight test) at the National Flight Test Centre. In this capacity, he oversaw the flight testing of India’s indigenous Light Combat Aircraft, Tejas, contributing to the nation’s defense capabilities.

His previous roles include serving as Air Defense Commander at the South Western Air Command and as Senior Air Staff Officer at the Eastern Air Command. Before becoming Vice Chief of the Air Staff, he held the position of Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Air Command, further solidifying his reputation as a capable leader within the IAF.