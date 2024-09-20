PM Modi Attends National ‘PM Vishwakarma’ Programme Exhibition In Wardha

On Friday, prime Minister Narendra Modi attended an exhibition related to the National 'PM Vishwakarma' Programme in Maharashtra's Wardha.

This event was also graced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary.

The National ‘PM Vishwakarma’ Programme celebrates one year of initiatives aimed at supporting artisans. During the event, PM Modi is expected to address the audience and will distribute certificates and loans to beneficiaries of the scheme.

He will also present credit assistance to 18 beneficiaries representing various trades, highlighting the practical support provided to artisans. In honor of the scheme’s first anniversary, a commemorative stamp will also be unveiled.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Amravati, Maharashtra.

This 1,000-acre park, developed by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), is part of a government initiative to establish seven PM MITRA Parks, which aim to position India as a global textile manufacturing and export hub.

Moreover, PM Modi will launch the “Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Center” initiative by the Government of Maharashtra.

This scheme aims to create skill development training centers in prestigious colleges throughout the state, offering training to youth aged 15 to 45. Approximately 150,000 young people will receive free training annually, fostering self-reliance and job opportunities.

(With Inputs From ANI)