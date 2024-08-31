Saturday, August 31, 2024

Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Responds To PM Modi’s Apology Over Shivaji Statue Collapse

On Friday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sharply criticized the opposition for their "pettiness" regarding the collapse of the Shivaji statue in Sindhudurg.

His remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued an apology to the people of Maharashtra who were distressed by the incident. Fadnavis remarked, “The opposition is only seeing the politics in the incident and cannot look beyond it. The Prime Minister has openly apologized to all the devotees of Shivaji. Using this for political gain reflects the pettiness of the opposition. We do not need the Congress’s certificate.”

PM Modi’s Apology and Address

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi addressed a gathering in Malvan, Palghar district, Maharashtra, where he apologized for the statue collapse. “Those who consider Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as their deity and have been deeply hurt, I bow my head and apologize to them. Our values are different. For us, nothing is bigger than our deity,” PM Modi stated.

Incident Details

The 35-foot-tall statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, located in Sindhudurg district, collapsed on August 26. Notably, PM Modi had inaugurated this statue in December of the previous year, and its collapse occurred less than nine months later.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

