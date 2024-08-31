Saturday, August 31, 2024

General Dwivedi And CM Mohan Yadav Address Security Concerns In Madhya Pradesh

General Upendra Dwivedi met with MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to discuss key issues, reaffirming the Army's dedication to nation-building. Earlier, he expressed support for India’s para-athletes ahead of the Paris 2024 Paralympics, highlighting the Army's commitment to sportsmanship and national pride.

On Friday, General Upendra Dwivedi had an important interaction with the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav. The discussion covered a range of issues, reaffirming the Indian Army’s commitment to nation-building and public welfare.

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) highlighted the meeting on social media, stating: “#GeneralUpendraDwivedi #COAS had an interaction with the Hon’ble Chief Minister of #MadhyaPradesh, Shri Mohan Yadav, wherein, they held discussions on wide-ranging issues. #COAS reaffirmed that the #IndianArmy will always be committed towards #NationBuilding & well-being of the populace.”

Support for Paralympic Athletes

Encouragement Ahead of Paris 2024

Earlier, on Wednesday, General Upendra Dwivedi engaged with India’s inspiring para-athletes through a video call. He extended his best wishes to them ahead of the Paralympics in Paris 2024.

This interaction underscores the Indian Army’s dedication to fostering sportsmanship and excellence among its members, encouraging them to aim for the highest achievements on the global stage. The official Indian Army page on X posted: “Together We Rise: Supporting Our Para Athletes on Their Olympic Journey.”

Indian Army’s Paralympic Contingent

General Upendra Dwivedi, along with all ranks of the Indian Army, salutes the tenacity and dedication of the para-athletes representing the Army. The Indian Army will be proudly represented by four exceptional para-athletes in the upcoming Paralympics. These athletes have been preparing rigorously to bring honor to the nation. General Dwivedi and the Indian Army extend their best wishes to them as they head to Paris in 2024.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

