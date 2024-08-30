Indian Army To Appoint New Corps Commander In Kashmir Valley Post-State Assembly Elections

The Union Territory is going for elections after a gap of 10 years and will see the polling starting from September 18 to October 1 with results to be declared on October 4. (Read more below)

The Indian Army has appointed the new Corps Commander for the Srinagar-based 15 Corps who will be his new charge on October 15.

The Union Territory is going for elections after a gap of 10 years and will see the polling starting from September 18 to October 1 with results to be declared on October 4.

Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava has been appointed as the next Corps Commander of the Chinar Corps and will assume his new appointment from October 15, Army officials told ANI.

The officer has done extensive deployments in the Kashmir valley and before moving to the Army Headquarters, he was commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Force in the valley.

Incumbent Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai will continue to be the commander of the Corps in charge of security of the Kashmir valley and the Line of Control there from the Indian Army.

Ghai has been cleared to take over as the new Director General of Military Operations succeeding Lt Gen Prateek Sharma.

Lt Gen Ghai is an expert in counter-terrorism operations and worked very closely with Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi in his days as Northern Army Commander.

Two important Principal Staff Officers in Army Headquarters including the Deputy Chief Strategy and Deputy Chief (Capability Development and Sustenance) are retiring on October 31.

Many officers have already been sent to take over in the Corps like the 3 Corps in Dimapur and the new Army War College Commandant from the list of new postings issued on July 22.

(With ANI Inputs)

