Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Amid Kolkata Horror, Telangana Police’s Old Women Safety Initiative Video Gores Viral

Amid Kolkata Horror, Telangana Police’s Old Women Safety Initiative Video Gores Viral

Amid the ongoing concerns of women’s safety across India, an old video of Telangana police goes viral. In the video, it is shown of how a mobile service is essential for the safety of women.

Actor Ranganathan Madhavan also shared the video on the social media platform X.

Telangana police launched the Travel Safe (T-Safe) service for women traveling alone in Marc. The service can be accessed by dialing 100 or 112 and selecting option 8 on the interactive voice response (IVR) system. Once a woman initiates the process, she will be prompted to set a special code that the police can utilize to verify her identity. Subsequently, the woman will receive periodic automated calls from the police to ensure her safety throughout her journey. During these calls, she will need to enter the special code to confirm her identity and reassure authorities of her well-being.

The T-Safe service also includes a dedicated mobile application, where women with smartphones can download the T-Safe app, which enables them to share their live location with their families. Additionally, the Telangana Police’s Women Safety Wing has announced plans to integrate the service with cab aggregators and other private transport services, further enhancing safety measures for women traveling alone.

addBlock

Recent Post

Did Poland Start Learning Sanskrit 164 Years Ago? Find Out !

Did Poland Start Learning Sanskrit 164 Years Ago? Find Out !

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: 3 Senior Kolkata Police Officers Suspended; Included 2 ACPs

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: 3 Senior Kolkata Police Officers Suspended; Included 2 ACPs

US Election 2024: Doug Emhoff Rebukes Donald Trump, Supports Kamala Harris At DNC

US Election 2024: Doug Emhoff Rebukes Donald Trump, Supports Kamala Harris At DNC

CBI Faces Delay In Polygraph Test of Accused in Kolkata Doctor’s Murder Case

CBI Faces Delay In Polygraph Test of Accused in Kolkata Doctor’s Murder Case

Rishab Shetty Criticizes Bollywood for Misrepresenting India; Gets Backfire Over Kantara Incident—What Netizens Are Saying!

Rishab Shetty Criticizes Bollywood for Misrepresenting India; Gets Backfire Over Kantara Incident—What Netizens Are Saying!

Bengaluru Traffic Alert: Major Roadworks To Affect Commute For 30 Days

Bengaluru Traffic Alert: Major Roadworks To Affect Commute For 30 Days

Maharashtra Teacher Arrested for Molesting 6 Female Students, Exposing Them To Obscene Videos

Maharashtra Teacher Arrested for Molesting 6 Female Students, Exposing Them To Obscene Videos

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox