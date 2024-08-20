Amid Kolkata Horror, Telangana Police’s Old Women Safety Initiative Video Gores Viral

Amid the ongoing concerns of women’s safety across India, an old video of Telangana police goes viral. In the video, it is shown of how a mobile service is essential for the safety of women.

Actor Ranganathan Madhavan also shared the video on the social media platform X.

Telangana police launched the Travel Safe (T-Safe) service for women traveling alone in Marc. The service can be accessed by dialing 100 or 112 and selecting option 8 on the interactive voice response (IVR) system. Once a woman initiates the process, she will be prompted to set a special code that the police can utilize to verify her identity. Subsequently, the woman will receive periodic automated calls from the police to ensure her safety throughout her journey. During these calls, she will need to enter the special code to confirm her identity and reassure authorities of her well-being.

The T-Safe service also includes a dedicated mobile application, where women with smartphones can download the T-Safe app, which enables them to share their live location with their families. Additionally, the Telangana Police’s Women Safety Wing has announced plans to integrate the service with cab aggregators and other private transport services, further enhancing safety measures for women traveling alone.