Arvind Kejriwal Channels Bhagat Singh’s Spirit, Vows to Fight Dictatorship Ahead of Tihar Jail Surrender

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers ahead of his surrender to Tihar Jail authorities. He evoked the legacy of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, pledging his commitment to fighting for the nation even at the cost of his own freedom.

“Bhagat Singh said that when power becomes a dictatorship, then jail becomes a responsibility. Bhagat Singh was hanged to free the country. This time, when I am going to jail, I don’t know when I will come back. I don’t know what they will do with me? If Bhagat Singh was hanged, I am also ready to be hanged. My every drop of blood, my life is dedicated to this country.”

Kejriwal’s surrender comes in the wake of his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21, connected to a money laundering investigation linked to the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy of 2021-22. The Supreme Court had granted him interim bail on May 10, with the stipulation that he surrender by June 2.

Addressing the accusations and his arrest, Kejriwal questioned the motives behind the actions of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “”PM Modi said in an interview that I believe that there is no proof or recovery against Kejriwal because he is an experienced thief. Let’s assume that I am an experienced thief, you don’t have any proof or any recovery against me, so you put me in jail without any proof? How can you put me in jail according to your own wishes without any proof? I am fighting against this dictatorship, and our country cannot tolerate this kind of dictatorship.”

Kejriwal also addressed the recent exit polls predicting a BJP victory, labeling them as “fake” and suggesting they were part of a strategy to manipulate public perception and influence stock market behavior. “Why are they conducting fake exit polls? Many are saying that when the stock market opens tomorrow, they will earn profits and sell the stocks. Also, by conducting these fake exit polls, officers will be asked to do whatever they wish. They will tell the officers, see we are coming, and be asked to do their bid.”

In his speech, Kejriwal urged his party workers to remain vigilant on the vote counting day. “”Match VVPAT slips carefully. Report if there is any mismatch.”

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal Pays Tributes at Raj Ghat and Hanuman Temple Before Surrendering At Tihar

Show Full Article