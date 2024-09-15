Bengaluru in Pakistan? Woman Gets Anxious Over Absence Of Kannada Speaking Delivery Partner

The woman, who posted her concerns on X (formerly Twitter), expressed frustration over the absence of Kannada-speaking delivery agents, sparking a broader debate about language preferences in Karnataka.

A recent critique by a Bengaluru resident regarding Swiggy’s delivery services has ignited a heated discussion on social media. The woman, who posted her concerns on X (formerly Twitter), expressed frustration over the absence of Kannada-speaking delivery agents, sparking a broader debate about language preferences in Karnataka.

In her viral post, which has garnered over 300,000 views, she included a screenshot of her Swiggy order and commented: “Is Bengaluru in Karnataka or Pakistan, @swiggy? Your delivery person neither speaks nor understands Kannada, nor even English. Should we be learning Hindi to communicate with your staff in our own land? Stop imposing and make sure your delivery agents know Kannada.”

Her comments have exacerbated the ongoing debate about regional versus non-regional job opportunities, with many locals advocating for job preferences to favor Kannadigas.

One commentator pointed out the potential economic impact, noting: “Language tensions in Karnataka have led to 53 companies from Surat, Lucknow, and Indore considering relocation, including 14 multinational firms. This could seriously affect Bengaluru’s startup ecosystem and its status as a global tech hub. Will the city’s reputation as a tech center be at risk?”

On the other hand, some users disagreed with the woman’s perspective. One person argued, “As long as deliveries are timely, the language skills of the delivery person should not be a concern.” Another respondent questioned, “Is Bengaluru in Karnataka or England? English isn’t a native language here.”

A fourth individual added, “Languages in India vary every 50 kilometers, yet there’s a notable rigidity around Tamil and Kannada. This should not be the case. India is diverse with many languages, and all should be respected.”