Prashant Kishor Promises To Lift Liquor Ban In Bihar Within An Hour

As Jan Suraj marks its foundation day on October 2, its leader Prashant Kishor announced on Saturday his intention to lift the liquor ban in Bihar immediately if he wins the election.

In an interview with ANI, Kishor stated, “We don’t need special preparations for the 2nd. We’ve been preparing for the past two years… If the Jan Suraj government takes office, the liquor ban will be lifted within one hour.”

When asked about Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav’s public rally, Kishor offered his support, saying, “I wish him the best. It’s good to see him engaging with the public.”

Regarding the dispute between the RJD and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar—especially after Yadav’s allegation that Kumar had apologized for aligning with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)—Kishor criticized both leaders. He said, “This feud between Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav is inconsequential; both have hurt Bihar. The people of Bihar have seen both of them for 30 years. We are asking them to leave Bihar.”

Earlier, Kishor had harshly criticized Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, questioning his capability to lead the state’s development. Speaking at a Bhojpur gathering, Kishor remarked, “If someone couldn’t access education due to a lack of resources, that’s understandable. But when the children of Chief Ministers fail the 10th grade, it reflects poorly on their educational approach.”

He further criticized Yadav’s educational background, noting, “A 9th-grade dropout is supposedly guiding Bihar’s development. Tejashwi Yadav doesn’t seem to understand the difference between GDP and GDP growth, yet he claims to know how to improve Bihar.” Kishor challenged Yadav’s qualifications, suggesting that his only claim to leadership stems from his family connections rather than personal achievements.

Kishor concluded by asserting that Yadav must demonstrate his capabilities through action if he wishes to be recognized for more than just being Lalu Yadav’s son.