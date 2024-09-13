West Bengal Govt Announces Ex Gratia Of 2 Lakhs Over The Loss Of Lives Amid Doctor’s Protest

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Reveals Heartbreaking Impact of Doctors’ Strike: Lives Lost Amid Ongoing Protests.

In her latest post on the social media handle X, she writes, “It is sad and unfortunate that we have lost 29 precious lives due to disruption in health services because of long drawn cease work by junior doctors.”

She adds saying, ” In order to extend a helping hand to the bereaved families, State Government announces a token financial relief of Rs. 2 lakh to family members of each deceased person.”

It is sad and unfortunate that we have lost 29 precious lives due to disruption in health services because of long drawn cease work by junior doctors. In order to extend a helping hand to the bereaved families, State Government announces a token financial relief of Rs. 2 lakh… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 13, 2024

Doctors Seek President Murmu’s Intervention

Following a failed meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over their ongoing protests, doctors have reached out to President Droupadi Murmu for intervention. The doctors are demanding justice for a 31-year-old trainee doctor found dead under horrific circumstances at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The letter, also addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, urges these leaders to ensure justice and address the rising violence and threats faced by healthcare professionals. The doctors, who have been protesting against the rape and murder of their colleague, describe the incident as “the most despicable crime” and seek a resolution that allows them to perform their duties without fear.

Also Read: Amit Shah Announces New Name For Port Blair, Will Be Called As…

The letter underscores the increasing threats and violence within institutions, calling for President Murmu’s intervention as a potential guiding light to navigate the crisis. The President had previously expressed her own shock and dismay over the Kolkata case and similar crimes against women, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

This appeal reflects the urgent need for action and support for those affected by this tragic event and aims to prompt a comprehensive response from the highest levels of government.