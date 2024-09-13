Amit Shah Announces New Name For Port Blair, Will Be Called As…

Home
The Indian government has decided to rename Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, to 'Shri Vijaya Puram' as part of a broader effort to eliminate colonial legacies from place names.

Home Minister Amit Shah made the announcement via a post on X, explaining that the new name reflects the victory achieved during India’s freedom struggle. He stated, “The former name carried colonial connotations, while Sri Vijaya Puram embodies the triumphs of our struggle for independence and honors the unique role of the A&N Islands.”

Shah highlighted the historical significance of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, noting their pivotal role in India’s freedom movement. He also emphasized the strategic importance of the islands, which once served as a naval base for the Chola Empire, and are now positioned as a crucial element in India’s strategic and developmental goals.

 

