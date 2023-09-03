BJP Announces Candidates for Punjab And West Bengal By-Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its list of candidates for the upcoming assembly by-elections in Punjab and West Bengal.

The Central Election Committee of the BJP has approved the following candidates for the by-elections: Sheetal Angural will contest from the Jalandhar West (SC) assembly constituency in Punjab. In West Bengal, the candidates are Manas Kumar Ghosh from Raiganj, Manoj Kumar Biswas from Ranaghat Dakshin (SC), Binay Kumar Biswas from Bagda (SC), and Kalyan Chaubey Bhattacharya from Maniktala.

The Election Commission announced the schedule for these by-elections last week, which includes filling vacancies in 13 assembly constituencies across seven states. Voting is set for July 10, with vote counting to occur on July 13.

In addition to the aforementioned seats, the by-elections will cover one seat each in Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh. Specifically, the constituencies are Rupauli in Bihar, Vikravandi in Tamil Nadu, Amarwara (ST) in Madhya Pradesh, and Jalandhar West (SC) in Punjab.

The by-elections will also address vacancies in two seats in Uttarakhand—Badrinath and Manglaur—and three seats in Himachal Pradesh—Dehra, Nalagarh, and Hamirpur.

Candidates have until June 21 to file their nominations, with the deadline for withdrawal set for June 26. These elections are necessary due to the resignations or deaths of the previous MLAs.

This announcement marks a significant step for the BJP as it prepares for these crucial by-elections, aiming to secure and strengthen its political presence in these regions.