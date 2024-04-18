BJP Candidate Pretends To Shoot Arrow at Mosque During Ram Navami Procession

Asaduddin Owaisi, the AIMIM chief, criticized Hyderabad BJP Lok Sabha candidate K Madhavi Latha for her recent gesture during a Ram Navami rally in the city, where she allegedly made a ‘arrow’ gesture towards a mosque in Old City.

Expressing his dismay, Owaisi condemned media outlets for not airing the video on their channels and labeled Latha’s action as “vulgar, aggressive, and provocative.”

And Madhavi Latha has been given Y+ security cover 😶 Doubt if citizens of this country would agree with protecting someone who visibly enjoys torching communal fire. Shame! *BJP candidate from Hyderabad draws an imaginary arrow & directs it at a Mosque during procession on Ram… pic.twitter.com/ejbW0OC6hM — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) April 18, 2024

Reflecting on the perceived double standards, Owaisi remarked, “If I had done something similar, the media would have responded differently, perhaps with more severe consequences.”

He asserted that the BJP and RSS pose a threat to peace and are tarnishing the reputation of ‘brand Hyderabad’ with their activities.

Owaisi urged the people of Hyderabad and Telangana to observe the actions of the saffron party, which he believes are disturbing the longstanding peace of the city.

Questioned about potential action against Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh’s alleged anti-Muslim remarks, Owaisi redirected the inquiry to the Election Commission of India and other relevant authorities, distancing himself from a role of sole authority in Hyderabad.

The incident involving Madhavi Latha, where she was seen simulating shooting an arrow towards the Siddiamber Bazaar mosque during the Ram Navami procession, sparked outrage online. Latha later clarified that the circulated video was incomplete and expressed regret if it caused any offense, emphasizing her respect for all individuals.

In response, many netizens condemned her actions and demanded repercussions for her behavior, prompting a broader discussion on social media.