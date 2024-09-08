BJP Unveils Sixth List Of Candidates For Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024; Check Out The Names

The party has announced that Bharat Bhushan will run for the Kathua (SC) seat, RS Pathania will contest from Udhampur East, and Naseer Ahmad Lone will represent the Bandipora constituency.

As Jammu and Kashmir gears up for its Assembly Elections in 2024, the BJP has unveiled its sixth list of candidates, showcasing a strategic push for crucial seats. The party has announced that Bharat Bhushan will run for the Kathua (SC) seat, RS Pathania will contest from Udhampur East, and Naseer Ahmad Lone will represent the Bandipora constituency.

This election cycle is particularly historic as it marks the first assembly elections since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, which led to the reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. The polls are scheduled across three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1, with results expected to be declared on October 8.

Check Out the List:

BJP’s Ambitious Manifesto for Jammu and Kashmir

On the heels of candidate announcements, Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the BJP’s ambitious manifesto, promising a slew of development initiatives aimed at transforming the region. Key highlights of the manifesto include:

Metro Connectivity and Amusement Parks: Shah announced plans to establish metro connectivity and amusement parks in Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to boost infrastructure and tourism.

‘Ma Samman Yojana’: A new scheme will provide Rs 18,000 annually to the eldest female member of every family, a move designed to support women across the region.

Ujjwala Scheme Benefits: Under the Ujjwala scheme, the BJP promises two free cooking gas cylinders per year for every family, enhancing domestic convenience and affordability.

Pragati Shiksha Yojana: To support higher education, the BJP will provide Rs 3,000 per year to college students for travel expenses, aiming to alleviate the financial burden on families.

These promises reflect the BJP’s focus on improving quality of life and infrastructure in the region, while also addressing key socio-economic issues.

Electoral Landscape and Challenges

In the 2014 assembly elections, the BJP secured 25 seats, and the upcoming election is expected to be highly competitive. The party faces significant challenges from a reinvigorated Congress party, which has formed an alliance with the National Conference to present a united front against the BJP.

As the campaign heats up, all eyes will be on Jammu and Kashmir to see how these new policies and candidate choices influence voter sentiment and shape the future political landscape of the region.

