CBI Arrests Fugitive In ₹21 Crore Bank Fraud Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested a proclaimed offender in connection with a bank fraud case involving over Rs 21 crore.

The arrested accused has been identified as Surender Kumar.

“The CBI has today arrested a Proclaimed Offender (PO) Surender Kumar who was absconding in a bank fraud case,” the agency said in a release.

CBI had registered a case on March 23, 2021, on complaint of AGM, Stressed Asset Management Branch (SAMB), Bank of Baroda, alleging that directors/guarantors of a private company (borrower), the said private company and unknown public servants and private persons committed fraud during the period 2009-2017 to the tune of Rs 2121.52 lakh (approx) in the loan accounts of Bank of Baroda and Standard Chartered Bank.

“Chargesheet was filed against eight accused, including absconding accused on December 29, 2022. Absconding accused was also involved in diversion of funds in conspiracy with promoters of borrower company. The said accused, Surender Kumar, submitted a forged Letter of Credit (LC) in the bank and transferred the fund to his two concerns/firms,” the agency said in its release.

The accused, Surender Kumar, neither joined the investigation nor trial proceedings of the Court. Proceedings under sections 82 and 83 Cr.PC were issued against him. He was declared Proclaimed Offender on August 25, 2023. Thereafter, a standing warrant was issued by the Ld. Court of Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, Ghaziabad, against him.

“In compliance of standing warrant, the CBI team apprehended PO Surender Kumar today, i.e., September 24, 2024, at Kamla Nagar, Delhi. He was produced in the Court of Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, Ghaziabad and the Ld. Court sent him for three days of judicial custody up to September 27, 2024,” as per the release.

Earlier, in the same case, another Proclaimed Offender, Mohit Shah, was apprehended by CBI on July 24, 2024 who is presently in judicial custody.

Further investigation is underway.

(With ANI Inputs)

