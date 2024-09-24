Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Live Tv

CBI Arrests Fugitive In ₹21 Crore Bank Fraud Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested a proclaimed offender in connection with a bank fraud case involving over Rs 21 crore.

CBI Arrests Fugitive In ₹21 Crore Bank Fraud Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested a proclaimed offender in connection with a bank fraud case involving over Rs 21 crore.

The arrested accused has been identified as Surender Kumar.

“The CBI has today arrested a Proclaimed Offender (PO) Surender Kumar who was absconding in a bank fraud case,” the agency said in a release.

CBI had registered a case on March 23, 2021, on complaint of AGM, Stressed Asset Management Branch (SAMB), Bank of Baroda, alleging that directors/guarantors of a private company (borrower), the said private company and unknown public servants and private persons committed fraud during the period 2009-2017 to the tune of Rs 2121.52 lakh (approx) in the loan accounts of Bank of Baroda and Standard Chartered Bank.

“Chargesheet was filed against eight accused, including absconding accused on December 29, 2022. Absconding accused was also involved in diversion of funds in conspiracy with promoters of borrower company. The said accused, Surender Kumar, submitted a forged Letter of Credit (LC) in the bank and transferred the fund to his two concerns/firms,” the agency said in its release.

The accused, Surender Kumar, neither joined the investigation nor trial proceedings of the Court. Proceedings under sections 82 and 83 Cr.PC were issued against him. He was declared Proclaimed Offender on August 25, 2023. Thereafter, a standing warrant was issued by the Ld. Court of Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, Ghaziabad, against him.

“In compliance of standing warrant, the CBI team apprehended PO Surender Kumar today, i.e., September 24, 2024, at Kamla Nagar, Delhi. He was produced in the Court of Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, Ghaziabad and the Ld. Court sent him for three days of judicial custody up to September 27, 2024,” as per the release.

Earlier, in the same case, another Proclaimed Offender, Mohit Shah, was apprehended by CBI on July 24, 2024 who is presently in judicial custody.

Further investigation is underway.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Actor Mukesh Appears Before SIT Amid Rape Allegations In Kerala

Filed under

Bank Fraud Case CBI Arrests

Also Read

Pakistan: Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Calls Nationwide Sit-In Over High Electricity Bills

Pakistan: Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Calls Nationwide Sit-In Over High Electricity Bills

Russian Strikes In Kharkiv Kill Three, Injure 31 In Apartment Attack

Russian Strikes In Kharkiv Kill Three, Injure 31 In Apartment Attack

US $123 Million Grant To Chips Maker Polar Semiconductor

US $123 Million Grant To Chips Maker Polar Semiconductor

Zelenskyy: Very Good Meeting With PM Modi During New York Talks

Zelenskyy: Very Good Meeting With PM Modi During New York Talks

Kangana Ranaut Sparks Outrage Over Calls For Reinstatement Of Farm Laws

Kangana Ranaut Sparks Outrage Over Calls For Reinstatement Of Farm Laws

Entertainment

Laapataa Ladies Star Pratibha Ranta Spills The Beans On Getting Inspired By Fellow Himachali Kangana Ranaut | NewsX Exclusive

Laapataa Ladies Star Pratibha Ranta Spills The Beans On Getting Inspired By Fellow Himachali Kangana

After Laapataa Ladies, Randeep Hooda’s Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Gets Submitted To Oscars 2025

After Laapataa Ladies, Randeep Hooda’s Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Gets Submitted To Oscars 2025

Kyle Chandler Might Star In DC Comic’s Lanterns Based On Green Lantern

Kyle Chandler Might Star In DC Comic’s Lanterns Based On Green Lantern

Video Of Diddy Getting Freaked Out At The Ellen DeGeneres Show Resurfaces Amid Arrest Over Sexual Assault

Video Of Diddy Getting Freaked Out At The Ellen DeGeneres Show Resurfaces Amid Arrest Over

Margot Robbie And Jacob Elordi To Lead Adaptation Of Emily Bronte’s Classic Novel Wuthering Heights

Margot Robbie And Jacob Elordi To Lead Adaptation Of Emily Bronte’s Classic Novel Wuthering Heights

Lifestyle

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox