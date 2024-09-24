Actor Mukesh Appears Before SIT Amid Rape Allegations In Kerala

Malayalam actor and MLA Mukesh appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday regarding a rape case filed against him.

Malayalam actor and MLA Mukesh appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday regarding a rape case filed against him. The allegations surfaced following the findings of the Hema Committee report, which led to two cases being registered against him. On September 24, Kochi City police recorded Mukesh’s arrest after questioning him, despite his prior anticipatory bail from a Kochi court.

According to reports, Mukesh is expected to be released after undergoing a medical examination. The SIT, led by Coastal AIG G. Poonkuzhali, interrogated him for three hours before proceeding with the arrest. Media gathered outside the police station, but Mukesh declined to comment on the ongoing investigation.

The Ernakulam District and Sessions Court granted Mukesh bail on September 5 in relation to the rape case, where an FIR was filed under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Mukesh has claimed he is being blackmailed regarding the allegations.

Mukesh is not alone in facing scrutiny; actor Jayasurya and Edavela Babu also have FIRs filed against them. The FIR against Jayasurya is reportedly under Section 354 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), concerning the intent to outrage a woman’s modesty. Both actors are charged with sexual and verbal assault.

The controversy erupted following the Justice Hema Committee report’s release earlier this month, prompting several actresses to accuse male industry members of harassment. To date, 17 cases of sexual assault have been filed. In light of these developments, prominent actor Mohanlal recently resigned as president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

Disclaimer: We avoid naming victims in sexual harassment or assault cases. Names included here are based on public identification. We urge readers to approach this topic with sensitivity.

