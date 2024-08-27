Tuesday, August 27, 2024

CBI’s Big Claim: Kejriwal Promised Rs 90 Lakh To Goa Candidates, Funded By South Group

CBI has accused Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of promising Rs 90 lakh to each candidate in 40 Goa constituencies, with funding allegedly coming from the South Group.

On Tuesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) presented a significant claim to the Rouse Avenue Court, alleging that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promised Rs 90 lakh to each candidate in 40 Goa constituencies. The agency also claimed that the funds for this promise were sourced from the South Group.

Evidence and Accusations in Goa Election Case

The CBI detailed its findings during the court hearing, stating, “Durgesh Pathak was in charge of the Goa election. All expenditures related to the Goa election were conducted under his instructions.

Pathak, an MLA from Delhi, is linked to the funds received from the South Group,” as per reports This claim forms part of the CBI’s supplementary charge sheet in the excise policy case.

Extension of Kejriwal’s Judicial Custody

Alongside its allegations, the CBI filed an application seeking a 14-day extension of Kejriwal’s judicial custody. The application highlighted that another accused, Vinod Chauhan, was involved with the personal assistant of K Kavitha, who recently received bail from the Supreme Court in a separate money laundering probe led by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Kejriwal’s Request and Court Decision

Kejriwal, who appeared via video conference, requested an extension of his judicial custody due to a medical issue, mentioning that his sugar levels were falling. The court granted this request, extending his judicial custody until September 3. On this date, the court will review the charge sheet against Kejriwal and decide on the further proceedings in the case.

