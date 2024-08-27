Financial Irregularities At RG Kar Hospital Under Scrutiny, ED To Probe After CBI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case to investigate alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, which is also connected to the recent horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor. The move follows an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Accused in ED Probe

The ED’s case targets the same individuals identified in the CBI complaint. These include former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh, and three private entities based in Kolkata: Ma Tara Traders of Madhya Jhorehat, Banipur, Howrah; Eshan Cafe of 4/1, Belgachia; and Khama Louha.

The agency has collected various documents related to banking and medical procurement from the hospital and medical college. It is expected to issue summons to the accused for questioning and statement recording soon.

CBI’s Involvement

On August 24, the CBI took over the investigation of financial irregularities at RG Kar Hospital from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the West Bengal government on the Calcutta High Court’s directive. The CBI has invoked several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (offense related to public servant bribery).

The CBI conducted raids on August 25 at the residences of Ghosh, former medical superintendent Sanjay Vashisth, and 13 other individuals in and around Kolkata. These raids reportedly uncovered substantial evidence.

The Kolkata Rape and Murder Case

On August 9, the body of a 31-year-old trainee doctor was discovered in a semi-naked state in a seminar hall at RG Kar Medical College. The main suspect, Sanjay Roy, was arrested the following day after CCTV footage showed him entering the building around the estimated time of the crime. Roy’s Bluetooth headphones were found near the crime scene.

Investigations revealed that Roy severely assaulted the doctor before killing her by throttling and smothering her. The CBI has conducted polygraph tests on Roy, along with six others, including Ghosh, four doctors, and one civic volunteer.

