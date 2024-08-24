Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Polygraph Test For Ex-RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh And Others

A team of experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) from Delhi arrived in Kolkata to conduct a polygraph test today on former RG Kar Medical College principal Dr. Sandip Ghosh and others involved in the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor, sources said on Saturday.

The polygraph test will be administered to Dr. Sandip Ghosh, Sanjay Roy, the main accused, four doctors, and one volunteer. The main accused’s test will be conducted in jail, while the others will be examined at the CBI office in Kolkata, sources added.

Earlier in the day, Kolkata police announced that, following court orders, all documents related to alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College have been handed over to the CBI by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

On Friday, the Calcutta High Court transferred the investigation of financial irregularities involving Dr. Sandip Ghosh from the SIT to the CBI. The court also approved the CBI’s request to conduct a polygraph test on Dr. Ghosh and five others connected to the case.

This decision followed a petition by Akhtar Ali, the former deputy superintendent of the hospital, who accused Dr. Ghosh of financial misconduct and unethical practices. The High Court assigned the CBI to investigate these matters along with the rape and murder of the trainee doctor.

The court has given the CBI three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation, due on September 17.

In a separate development, the Sealdah Court on Friday remanded Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the rape and murder case, to 14 days of judicial custody. His custody will continue under CBI supervision until September 6, 2024.

The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

