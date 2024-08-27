Tuesday, August 27, 2024

BIG Reveal, Sanjay Roy Used Bike Of A Kolkata Police Commissioner

This was the same bike that Roy used to visit red light areas in Kolkata on the day of the crime. The bike was seized by the CBI two days ago.

The bike used by Sanjay Roy, the prime suspect in Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder case, was registered in the name of a top cop of the Kolkata Police, according to the tv report.

The bike that Roy rode for 15 km in an inebriated state on August 9, the day the crime happened, was registered under Kolkata police commissioner’s name in May 2014 in Beltala RTO.

After the report, the Kolkata police in social media platform X, said,

Kolkata Police issued a clarification on these findings and said that all the bikes used by policemen are registered in the name of the commissioner’s office only, the report said.

Also Read: ‘A Certain Political Leader Has Been Trying To Create A False Narrative’: Kolkata Police

