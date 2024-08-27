Tuesday, August 27, 2024

What Did RG Kar Medical College Principal Reveal In Lie Detector Test ?

CBI sources had previously indicated that the polygraph test would be conducted by a team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL).

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) completed a second round of polygraph tests on Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH), as part of their ongoing investigation into the rape and murder of a woman doctor at the hospital.

Earlier, the CBI conducted a polygraph test on Sanjay Roy, the accused arrested in connection with the case.

Additionally, on August 25, the anti-corruption branch of the CBI carried out searches at several locations associated with Sandip Ghosh and his relatives in Kolkata, West Bengal.

On August 24, the CBI registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Dr. Sandip Ghosh following directives from the Calcutta High Court.

The CBI’s involvement in the investigation was ordered by a single bench of the High Court to look into the alleged corruption at the medical college.

The Calcutta High Court has given the CBI three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation, with a presentation scheduled for September 17.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court directed that the security of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital be transferred to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) while hearing the suo motu case related to the incident.

