CISF Suspends Constable Accused of Slapping Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh Airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) took swift action on Thursday by suspending a lady constable accused of slapping actress Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport. The incident, which occurred as Ranaut was about to board a flight to Delhi, has sparked controversy and calls for an inquiry into the matter.

A senior CISF officer confirmed the suspension and stated that an FIR is being pursued against the constable in question. “We have filed a complaint at the local police station against the concerned lady constable. She has been suspended immediately, and an inquiry has been initiated,” the officer stated.

Ranaut, a BJP MP, recounted the incident on social media, expressing shock and questioning the motives behind the attack. “When I asked her why she did this, she told me that she (CISF official) had supported the farmers’ protest. My question is how we end growing extremism and terrorism in Punjab,” Ranaut posted on ‘X’.

Shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab…. pic.twitter.com/7aefpp4blQ — Kangana Ranaut (Modi Ka Parivar) (@KanganaTeam) June 6, 2024

In response, the CISF constable explained that her mother had been participating in the farmers’ protest against the now-repealed farm laws. The constable’s remarks highlighted the complexities and emotions surrounding the prolonged farmers’ protest that gripped the nation.

The incident has reignited discussions about security measures and the conduct of law enforcement personnel, particularly in sensitive situations. Ranaut’s political standing and recent electoral victory have also added a political dimension to the incident.

As investigations unfold and sentiments continue to stir, the CISF’s decision to suspend the constable reflects a proactive approach to address the matter and ensure accountability within its ranks.

Show Full Article