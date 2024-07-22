Congress Leaders To Gather at Sonia Gandhi's Home for Parliamentary Strategy Session

The Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday evening at the residence of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

According to party sources, the meeting will be held at around 6 pm and will discuss the strategy and issues to be raised in Parliament during the Budget session.

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on Monday and will have 16 sittings spread over 22 days.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2023-24 along with a statistical appendix in Parliament on Monday, a day ahead of the Union Budget. This will be the first full budget of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government in its third term.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said that this session will mainly be devoted to the financial business relating to the Union Budget for 2024-25, which will be presented in Lok Sabha on July 23. The government’s agenda also includes some bills for consideration and passage.

The opposition parties are seeking to corner the government on a range of issues, including the NEET-UG row and the police directive on the Kanwar Yatra route.

(ANI)

