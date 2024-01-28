Delhi: 1 died, 17 injured as platform collapses during Mata Jagran at Kalkaji Mandir

The Delhi Police said that during a Mata Jagran ceremony at Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi on Saturday midnight, a stage constructed of iron and wood collapsed, resulting in the death of one woman and the injuries of seventeen others. Although not authorized to take place, the police claim that enough personnel were sent in to keep the peace. Approximately 1500–1600 people were present, according to the police.

After the crime team reached the spot a case under sections 337,304A and 188 of IPC was registered against the organisers, said Delhi Police.

According to the police, one elevated platform was erected near the main stage for seating the families of organisers and VIPs. The platform was made with a wood and iron frame.

The elevated platform gave way at around 12:30 a.m. due to the weight of everyone standing and sitting on it. A few individuals seated beneath the platform sustained injuries, according to the police. Ambulances transported the injured to Safdarjung Hospital, AIIMS Trauma Center, and MAX Hospital in the city. The police stated that the deceased’s identity has not yet been confirmed.