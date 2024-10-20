Home
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Delhi: 17 Rounds Of Firing In Welcome Area, 1 Girl Injured

The incident, which took place around 4:30 pm, was sparked by a monetary dispute between two groups.

Delhi: 17 Rounds Of Firing In Welcome Area, 1 Girl Injured

A 22-year-old woman named Ifra was injured as nearly 17 rounds of bullets were fired between two rival groups in the Welcome area of northeast Delhi on Saturday evening.

The incident, which took place around 4:30 pm, was sparked by a monetary dispute between two groups involved in the jeans manufacturing business, according to police reports.

The altercation escalated quickly, with both groups exchanging gunfire near Z-2 and Raja Market. Ifra, who was standing close to the scene, was struck by a bullet in her chest and was immediately rushed to GTB Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. Fortunately, none of the individuals involved in the dispute sustained any injuries.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after receiving reports of the gunfire and found bullet casings scattered across the street. According to Senior Officer ASI Vishal, teams have been formed to track down and arrest the suspects involved in the shooting.

While police have managed to arrest a few individuals connected to the incident, the investigation is ongoing. Officers are questioning witnesses and gathering further evidence to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

ALSO READ: Court To Deliver Order On Gyanvapi Masjid Case On THIS Date As Hearing In The 33-Year-Old Case Completed

Filed under

Delhi Crime Delhi news Welcome Firing
