Court To Deliver Order On Gyanvapi Masjid Case On THIS Date As Hearing In The 33-Year-Old Case Completed

Saturday, October 19, 2024
The verdict on the Varanasi Gyanvapi mosque is to be pronounced on October 25 as the debate in the 33-year-old case has been completed.

This case of Lord Visheshwar vs. Anjuman Intezamiya Masjid Committee has been going on since 1991. The Hindu side had sought permission to give the right to worship and build a temple within the Gyanvapi premises.

The arguments from the Muslim side have been completed in the 1991 case concerning the Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi. The two lawyers representing the Muslim side in this case—Anjuman Intezamiya Committee and the Waqf Board, presented their arguments following which the Hindu side submitted copies of several precedents from the High Court and Supreme Court before the court. Both the parties had previously put forth their views in the 33-year-old case.

The lawyer of the Hindu side, Vijay Shankar Rastogi, has said that before this order of the court in the case of Gyanvapi, the cross-examination of the lawyers from the Hindu side on the order of the Vadamitra to conduct a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been completed. On this, the Muslim side Anjuman Intezamia Committee had presented its arguments on 8 October itself.

(With Inputs From ANI)

