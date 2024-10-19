Home
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Who Is Navya Haridas? BJP To Field Parliamentary Party Leader Against Priyanka Gandhi For Wayanad Bypoll

Kozhikode councilwoman Navya Haridas from the BJP is set to challenge Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress candidate and Gandhi family member, in Wayanad, according to the BJP’s list of candidates for the upcoming by-elections.

On Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) revealed its candidates for the by-polls, with Haridas standing against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Wayanad parliamentary by-election. The by-polls for 47 assembly seats and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat are scheduled for November 13.

Who Is Navya Haridas?

Navya Haridas, a mechanical engineer, completed her B.Tech degree in 2007 from KMCT Engineering College under Calicut University. According to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), she has no criminal record and holds assets valued at Rs 1,29,56,264, with a total liability of Rs 1,64,978.

Navya currently serves as a councillor in the Kozhikode Corporation and holds the role of Mahila Morcha State General Secretary in the BJP, as mentioned on her Twitter profile. On her Facebook page, she describes herself as the BJP Parliamentary Party Leader and BJMM State General Secretary.

Priyanka Gandhi’s Electoral Debut

The Wayanad seat became vacant after Rahul Gandhi, who had won both the Wayanad and Rae Bareli constituencies, chose to keep the Rae Bareli seat. In 2019, Gandhi won Wayanad by a margin of 4,31,770 votes, but his lead reduced in 2024, where he defeated CPI candidate Annie Raja by 3,64,422 votes.

Following the 2024 general elections, the Congress announced that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would contest in Wayanad, marking her electoral debut. If successful, she would join her brother Rahul and mother Sonia Gandhi in parliament. Sonia Gandhi moved to the Rajya Sabha earlier this year.

Additionally, the BJP released a list of 24 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in eight states, including Chhattisgarh, Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and West Bengal. Former MP Sunil Soni has been nominated to run for Raipur City South in Chhattisgarh.

