Delhi Court Agrees to CM Kejriwal's 'Virtual Presence on 12th July' Plea

Rouse Avenue Court allows Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea seeking his production on July 12 through virtual mode. He filed the request to Justice Neena Bansal Krishna on Monday.

The Delhi High Court on Monday sent a notice about Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s request for two more virtual meetings with his lawyers. Kejriwal is in jail because of an alleged liquor policy scam. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna asked the Tihar jail authorities and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond within five days.

