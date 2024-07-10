Delhi Court Agrees to CM Kejriwal's 'Virtual Presence on 12th July' Plea

On wednesday, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court allows Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea seeking his production on July 12 through virtual mode.
2 days ago, on 8th of July Kejriwal filed the request with his lawyers. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna granted the prison authorities five days to file a reply and listed the matter for argument on July 15th.
Kejriwal has challenged a trial court’s July 1 decision that denied his request for two extra weekly video conference meetings with his lawyers. Currently, the jailed Aam Aadmi Party national convener is permitted two meetings with his lawyers per week.
Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court allows Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea seeking his production on July 12 through virtual mode.
— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2024
The Delhi High Court on Monday sent a notice about Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s request for two more virtual meetings with his lawyers. Kejriwal is in jail because of an alleged liquor policy scam. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna asked the Tihar jail authorities and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond within five days.