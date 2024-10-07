Delhi HC Postpones Bail Hearing Of Umar Khalid & Sharjeel Imam

In a recent development related to North-East Delhi riots, the Delhi High Court postponed the hearing of bail applications filed by Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and other accused individuals related to the UAPA case, which alleges a larger conspiracy behind the 2020 riots.

In a recent development related to North-East Delhi riots, the Delhi High Court postponed the hearing of bail applications filed by Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and other accused individuals related to the UAPA case, which alleges a larger conspiracy behind the 2020 riots.

The hearing was adjourned as the division bench, consisting of Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Shalinder Kaur, did not convene today.

Hence, the matters were scheduled for a fresh hearing before the newly assigned bench; however, since the judges did not sit, the court clerk announced the next date. According to the clerk, the bench will also not be meeting tomorrow.

Thus subsequently, the next hearing date for the bail pleas is now set for November 25.

In addition to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, the new bench was supposed to hear the bail pleas of co-accused individuals including Mohd. Saleem Khan, Shifa ur Rehman, Shadab Ahmed, Athar Khan, Khalid Saifi, and Gulfisha Fatima.

Earlier, Umar Khalid was previously denied bail by a coordinate bench led by Justice Siddharth Mridul in October 2022.

Although he approached the Supreme Court, however, he withdrew his special leave petition. Later, he submitted a second regular bail plea in the trial court, which was rejected earlier this year.

His current appeal challenges the denial of this second bail request, with a notice issued by a division bench headed by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait in August.

Meanwhile, Bail applications for other accused individuals have been pending in the Delhi High Court since 2022. The new division bench was assigned these bail appeals after prior benches either recused themselves from hearing the cases or were unable to complete the hearings.

Must Read: Four Years Without Bail or Trial: Umar Khalid Remains in Jail