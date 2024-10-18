Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Delhi High Court Rejects Former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda’s Plea To Stay Conviction In Coal Scam Case

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda's plea seeking direction to stay his conviction in a coal scam case, to contest upcoming polls.

Delhi High Court Rejects Former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda’s Plea To Stay Conviction In Coal Scam Case

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda’s plea seeking direction to stay his conviction in a coal scam case, to contest upcoming polls.

The bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna dismissed the application, which Koda filed to enable him to contest in the upcoming assembly elections.

Koda, along with ex-coal secretary H.C. Gupta, former Jharkhand chief secretary A.K. Basu, and aide Vijay Joshi, received three-year prison sentences for corruption and conspiracy related to the allocation of the Rajhara North coal block to Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Ltd.

Koda’s plea argued that with elections in Jharkhand scheduled for November 2024, he risks being deprived of the chance to contest, given his history as a former Chief Minister and multiple-time MP/MLA, unless his conviction is stayed.
The CBI opposed this application, citing maintainability, pointing out that a similar request had been denied in May 2020.
CBI’s Lawyers Senior Advocate R.S. Cheema and lawyer Tarannum Cheema emphasized that the previous court had thoroughly considered the issue of decriminalizing politics and dismissed Koda’s application without appeal, allowing that judgment to stand.
In 2017, a Delhi court convicted Koda of criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act, sentencing him to three years in prison and imposing a fine of INR 5 lakh. Although he was granted bail and a stay on the fine in 2018, the Delhi High Court rejected a stay on his conviction in 2020.
Now, four years later, Koda again approached the High Court, citing new factual and legal developments as he seeks to stay on his conviction, noting that his criminal appeal has been pending since 2017 and the case has not been scheduled for a hearing.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read: Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Stands Very Poor, 13 Hotspots Identified

Filed under

Coal Scam Case Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda
Advertisement

Also Read

Preception Of Hindi Language In Tamil Nadu Is Changing: Governor RN Ravi

Preception Of Hindi Language In Tamil Nadu Is Changing: Governor RN Ravi

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

‘Another Conspiracy Fails’ – AAP Celebrates Bail Grant For Satyendar Jain

‘Another Conspiracy Fails’ – AAP Celebrates Bail Grant For Satyendar Jain

Heroic Police Dog Helps Recover ₹1.07 Crore Stolen From Farmer’s House In Gujarat

Heroic Police Dog Helps Recover ₹1.07 Crore Stolen From Farmer’s House In Gujarat

Lebanon’s PM Rejects Iranian Involvement Amid U.N. Negotiation Talks

Lebanon’s PM Rejects Iranian Involvement Amid U.N. Negotiation Talks

Entertainment

Disney Reveals ‘Prince Charming’ Film With Acclaimed Director Paul King At The Helm!

Disney Reveals ‘Prince Charming’ Film With Acclaimed Director Paul King At The Helm!

What Role Will Josh Brolin Play In Edgar Wright’s The Running Man?

What Role Will Josh Brolin Play In Edgar Wright’s The Running Man?

Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitarist Jake E Lee Reveals He Was Shot Three Times: Tired, But I Feel Very Lucky

Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitarist Jake E Lee Reveals He Was Shot Three Times: Tired, But I

Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King’: Is It a Remake of the 1994 French Classic?

Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King’: Is It a Remake of the 1994 French Classic?

Baahubali 3 in the Works? Producer Hints at New Installment in Iconic Franchise

Baahubali 3 in the Works? Producer Hints at New Installment in Iconic Franchise

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

Why Is Trichy’s Ucchi Pillaiyar Temple a Must-Visit for Pilgrims?

Why Is Trichy’s Ucchi Pillaiyar Temple a Must-Visit for Pilgrims?

Warning ! Fake Potatoes Being Sold In Market, Check Updates

Warning ! Fake Potatoes Being Sold In Market, Check Updates

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox