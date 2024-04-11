Downfall in Tourism In Maldives, Plans To Hold Roadshows In India

With the drastic downfall of the tourists visiting Maldives, the Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators exchanged talks with the India’s High Commissioner, Munu Mahawar, to strengthen travel and tourism cooperation.

This decrease followed negative remarks made by three Maldivian officials on social media about India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Modi shared images of the Lakshadweep Islands.

Many Indian travelers, including celebrities, canceled their reservations, impacting India’s ranking as a top visitor country in the Maldives.

According to the Maldives’ Ministry of Tourism, China leads in tourist arrivals, followed by the United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, Germany, and India. After the meeting at the Indian High Commission in Male, MATATO expressed their commitment to collaborate closely with the Indian High Commission to boost tourism. Plans are underway for extensive road shows in major Indian cities and influencer trips to the Maldives in the coming months.

“India remains a significant tourist market for the Maldives, and MATATO eagerly anticipates collaborating with prominent travel associations and industry stakeholders throughout India to further promote the Maldives as a premier travel destination,” stated the association.

They also described their meeting with the Indian High Commissioner as evidence of MATATO’s ongoing commitment to nurturing strong tourism connections between the Maldives and India. They believe this will lead to “transformative collaborations to drive sustainable growth in the region’s tourism sector.”

Before the diplomatic dispute arose, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, shortly after assuming office last November, urged India to withdraw its 88 military personnel from the country, citing their presence as a threat to Maldives’ sovereignty.