Drone Attack Kills Woman In Manipur, Students Continue Their Protests

On September 1st, a devastating drone attack in Phayeng, Manipur, claimed the life of Surabala Devi, a mother of two. At the time, Surabala was on her way to Koutruk after visiting her son and checking his exam results. According to sources, she was fatally struck in the head by gunfire.

On September 1st, a devastating drone attack in Phayeng, Manipur, claimed the life of Surabala Devi, a mother of two. At the time, Surabala was on her way to Koutruk after visiting her son and checking his exam results. According to sources, she was fatally struck in the head by gunfire.

Meanwhile, in Imphal, students have been protesting for the past three days, opposing the use of force against their peers and demanding greater local control.

These protests have seen significant student participation, with demonstrators expressing their frustration through organized rallies and public statements.

Also Read: Situation Under Control,” Says DIG CRPF Manish After Fresh Violence In Manipur

In addition, college students in Noarengthong have staged a sit-in demonstration to protest alleged atrocities committed against students involved in the protests.

This demonstration highlights ongoing dissatisfaction with the authorities’ handling of the situation and calls for more humane treatment of protesters.

Must Read: Manipur Violence: Colleges Closed and Internet Suspended on September 11-12 Amid Tense Situation