Situation Under Control,” Says DIG CRPF Manish After Fresh Violence In Manipur

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma expressed concerns over fresh incidents of violence in Manipur and said the Government of India needs to intervene in this.

DIG CRPF Manish Kumar Sachar said on Wednesday that the situation is fully under control a day after fresh violence erupted in Manipur.

He said that forces are strongly giving befitting reply to the miscreants.

“The Central Reserve Police Force, Assam Rifles, and commandos of Manipur police have been deployed at Gamgiphai, the interstate state check post border of Kangpokpi district, which is a (Kuki area) and West Imphal District (Meitei Area) in Manipur,” DIG Sachar told ANI. “Forces are regularly checking at this naka to ensure no unauthorised entry of any man or product.”

“…The situation is fully under control. The reports of an attack on a CRPF camp took place in a fringe area. Small incidents are taking place on the outskirts, which are being tackled by our forces and strongly giving befitting reply to the miscreants, ” he added.

DIG CRPF said, “Any unlawful person or miscreant is losing the ground now slowly and slowly.”

Following the violence, the state government suspended Internet services in the state till September 15.

Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Tuesday expressed deep concerns over fresh incidents of violence in the state and “appealed to all the stakeholders to establish peace.”

“The situation that is constantly developing in Manipur is complex because there are people from different communities here and in a way history has also given rise to conflicts at many different levels in Manipur. So the current situation has also become quite complex.

I believe that the Government of India needs to intervene in this, where we bring a political solution here, where we bring confidence from every community in a way so that we can bring everyone on one platform and decide how to move forward. It is very important to bring this thinking, this platform and this favourable environment and I believe that no one other than the Government of India will be able to do this,” Sangma said.

Earlier on September 10, Manipur Police appealed to the public to restrain from resorting to violent forms of protest.

“Protests and demonstrations may be done in a peaceful manner after taking due permission from the concerned authorities. Also, there are numerous reports of fake news/ rumours of sensitive nature doing rounds in social media which may further fuel the ongoing law and order situation. Police is monitoring such fake news/ rumours on social media critically and strong legal action will be taken up against anyone circulating any such fake news/ rumours,” the Police said in a post on X.

