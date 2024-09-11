Gunfight Erupts In Jammu & Kashmir: Four Jaish-e-Mohammed Terrorists Trapped

A fierce gunfight erupted between security forces and terrorists on Wednesday in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir.

Four heavily armed terrorists affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) group have been cornered in the region.

According to reports, a joint search operation was initiated in Kathua after receiving specific intelligence about the terrorists’ location. The operation led to a confrontation at the Kathua-Basantgarh border.

The area has been cordoned off by security forces, and exchanges of gunfire have been reported from both sides. The situation remains tense as the operation continues.

Jaish-e-Mohammed is a designated terrorist organization known for carrying out several high-profile attacks in India, including the 2019 Pulwama bombing. The ongoing encounter underscores the persistent security challenges in the region.

