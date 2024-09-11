Thursday, September 12, 2024

Gunfight Erupts In Jammu & Kashmir: Four Jaish-e-Mohammed Terrorists Trapped

A fierce gunfight erupted between security forces and terrorists on Wednesday in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir.

Gunfight Erupts In Jammu & Kashmir: Four Jaish-e-Mohammed Terrorists Trapped

A fierce gunfight erupted between security forces and terrorists on Wednesday in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. Four heavily armed terrorists affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) group have been cornered in the region.

According to reports, a joint search operation was initiated in Kathua after receiving specific intelligence about the terrorists’ location. The operation led to a confrontation at the Kathua-Basantgarh border.

The area has been cordoned off by security forces, and exchanges of gunfire have been reported from both sides. The situation remains tense as the operation continues.

Jaish-e-Mohammed is a designated terrorist organization known for carrying out several high-profile attacks in India, including the 2019 Pulwama bombing. The ongoing encounter underscores the persistent security challenges in the region.

ALSO READ | Prostitution Racket BustedIn Delhi, 3 Women Arrested  | NewsX

Tags:

Gunfight Erupts Jaish-e-Mohammed Terrorists jammu & kashmir

Recent Post

Mamata Government And Kolkata Doctors Locked In Deadlock: Talks Fail Over Condition Dispute

Mamata Government And Kolkata Doctors Locked In Deadlock: Talks Fail Over Condition Dispute

Why Only Hindi? KTR Questions Amit Shah, Highlights Language Diversity

Why Only Hindi? KTR Questions Amit Shah, Highlights Language Diversity

‘They Deserve Better’: Kolkata Citizens and Celebrities Provide Support to Junior Doctors on Protests with Food, Water, and Fans

‘They Deserve Better’: Kolkata Citizens and Celebrities Provide Support to Junior Doctors on Protests with...

2024 MTV VMAs: Chappell Roan Shuts Down Photographer with ‘Shut the F–k Up’ Remark on VMAs 2024 Red Carpet

2024 MTV VMAs: Chappell Roan Shuts Down Photographer with ‘Shut the F–k Up’ Remark on...

2024 MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift Dominates 2024 MTV VMAs with Seven Wins, Including Video of the Year for “Fortnight”

2024 MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift Dominates 2024 MTV VMAs with Seven Wins, Including Video of...

Prashant Bhushan Takes A Jibe At PM Modi’s Personal Visit To CJI’s Home, Says ‘Sends A Very Bad Signal To The Judiciary’

Prashant Bhushan Takes A Jibe At PM Modi’s Personal Visit To CJI’s Home, Says ‘Sends...

J&K Assembly Polls: MP Rashid Engineer Criticizes Modi’s ‘Naya Kashmir’ Vision

J&K Assembly Polls: MP Rashid Engineer Criticizes Modi’s ‘Naya Kashmir’ Vision

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox