Prostitution Racket Busted In Delhi, 3 Women Arrested

On Wednesday, Delhi police dismantled a prostitution racket and arrested three women, including the alleged kingpin of the operation.

The police received confidential information on September 10 about the illegal activities thriving in the capital. Acting swiftly on the tip-off, a raiding party was formed. A police officer posed as a decoy customer, leading to a raid at the residence where the racket was being conducted.

During the raid, officers apprehended a 47-year-old woman, identified as the mastermind of the racket, along with two other women present at the location. A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated.

In a separate case, six individuals, including three women, were arrested from an East Delhi hotel a few days prior. Following a tip-off, police raided the hotel in South Ganesh Nagar.

“Investigation revealed that the hotel owner had prior involvement in similar illegal activities, which prompted the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to seal the hotel,” said DCP (East) Amrutha Guguloth.

The hotel has since been de-sealed. The MCD has been informed, and further investigation is ongoing, added the DCP. A case under the relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITP Act) has been registered.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

