Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Prostitution Racket Busted In Delhi, 3 Women Arrested

The police received confidential information on September 10 about the illegal activities thriving in the capital. Acting swiftly on the tip-off, a raiding party was formed.

Prostitution Racket Busted In Delhi, 3 Women Arrested

On Wednesday, Delhi police dismantled a prostitution racket and arrested three women, including the alleged kingpin of the operation.

The police received confidential information on September 10 about the illegal activities thriving in the capital. Acting swiftly on the tip-off, a raiding party was formed. A police officer posed as a decoy customer, leading to a raid at the residence where the racket was being conducted.

During the raid, officers apprehended a 47-year-old woman, identified as the mastermind of the racket, along with two other women present at the location. A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated.

MUST READ: Amit Shah Criticizes Rahul Gandhi’s US Remarks, Accuses Him of Supporting Divisive Forces in India

In a separate case, six individuals, including three women, were arrested from an East Delhi hotel a few days prior. Following a tip-off, police raided the hotel in South Ganesh Nagar.

“Investigation revealed that the hotel owner had prior involvement in similar illegal activities, which prompted the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to seal the hotel,” said DCP (East) Amrutha Guguloth.

The hotel has since been de-sealed. The MCD has been informed, and further investigation is ongoing, added the DCP. A case under the relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITP Act) has been registered.

 

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

READ MORE: BJP’s Fallout In Haryana: Ministers Replaced, Resigned Ahead Of Polls

Tags:

arrest Delhi PROSTITUTE

Recent Post

9/11 Anniversary Remains a Somber Tribute Amid Presidential Campaign Politics

9/11 Anniversary Remains a Somber Tribute Amid Presidential Campaign Politics

Frustrated Customer Sets Ablaze Ola Electric Showroom Over Unresolved Scooter Repairs

Frustrated Customer Sets Ablaze Ola Electric Showroom Over Unresolved Scooter Repairs

Delhi HC Orders Delhi University To Address Women’s Reservation In DUSU Elections

Delhi HC Orders Delhi University To Address Women’s Reservation In DUSU Elections

PM Modi Envisions India as a Global Leader in Green Hydrogen Production

PM Modi Envisions India as a Global Leader in Green Hydrogen Production

US And China Military Chiefs Reconnect Via Phone For The First Time In Years

US And China Military Chiefs Reconnect Via Phone For The First Time In Years

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Raid 2’ Gets A Release Date, New Poster Out

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Raid 2’ Gets A Release Date, New Poster Out

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI Investigates Sanjay Roy’s Disturbing Actions and Possible Links to International Pornography Racket

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI Investigates Sanjay Roy’s Disturbing Actions and Possible Links to International Pornography...

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox