Manipur Violence: Colleges Closed and Internet Suspended on September 11-12 Amid Tense Situation

In response to the escalating violence in Manipur, the state government has implemented a five-day internet suspension and imposed curfews across three districts. These measures aim to safeguard public safety and curb the spread of misinformation that could exacerbate the situation.

Congress Urges Central Intervention

The Congress party has called for immediate intervention from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. They are pushing for decisive action from security forces to restore law and order in the state. Congress MP A Bimol Akoijam from Inner Manipur has also demanded a thorough investigation into allegations involving illegal immigrants, foreign elements, and the illicit drug trade in the ongoing unrest.

Background of the Conflict

The violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities has persisted since last year, following a court order that mandated the extension of the Kukis’ special economic benefits and quotas in jobs and education to the Meiteis. This decision has fueled tensions between the two groups.

Recent Developments

Educational Institutions Closed : The Higher Education Department has ordered all government and private colleges in Manipur to remain closed on September 11 and 12. This decision comes amid continuing protests and unrest in the region.

: The Higher Education Department has ordered all government and private colleges in Manipur to remain closed on September 11 and 12. This decision comes amid continuing protests and unrest in the region. Security Measures : In response to recent violence, including drone and rocket attacks, the state police have deployed anti-drone systems and are in the process of acquiring additional anti-drone equipment and firearms.

: In response to recent violence, including drone and rocket attacks, the state police have deployed anti-drone systems and are in the process of acquiring additional anti-drone equipment and firearms. Violence in Jiribam : Fresh violence erupted in Jiribam district last week, resulting in six fatalities. Suspected Kuki insurgents targeted Nungchappi village, located 229 km from Imphal, where 63-year-old Yurembam Kulendra Singha was killed. Jiribam had recently hosted peace talks between Meitei and Hmar leaders, accompanied by security force commanders.

: Fresh violence erupted in Jiribam district last week, resulting in six fatalities. Suspected Kuki insurgents targeted Nungchappi village, located 229 km from Imphal, where 63-year-old Yurembam Kulendra Singha was killed. Jiribam had recently hosted peace talks between Meitei and Hmar leaders, accompanied by security force commanders. Looting Attempt Foiled : On Friday evening, crowds attempted to loot weapons from the 2nd and 7th Manipur Rifles camps in Imphal. Security forces responded with blank rounds and tear gas to prevent the looting.

: On Friday evening, crowds attempted to loot weapons from the 2nd and 7th Manipur Rifles camps in Imphal. Security forces responded with blank rounds and tear gas to prevent the looting. Incident in Thoubal: On Monday, a large mob in Thoubal district overpowered police personnel, stole weapons, and fired at the police.

Calls for Federal Intervention

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has expressed concerns over the escalating violence and urged the Government of India to take swift action. In response, the Centre has deployed two new CRPF battalions, comprising approximately 2,000 personnel, to enhance security in the strife-torn region.

Increased Security Measures

A total of 92 checkpoints have been established across various districts of Manipur, including both hilly and valley areas. The police have detained 129 individuals for various violations during the ongoing conflict.

Human Cost of the Conflict

Since the onset of the clashes, over 225 people have been killed, and around 60,000 have been displaced from their homes, underscoring the severe impact of the ongoing unrest on the region’s population.