Drugs Worth Rs 2.22 Cr Seized in Mumbai

In a series of operations, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch police arrested a total of 11 individuals, including two highly sought-after drug peddlers, during raids at various locations. The operations resulted in the confiscation of 1.130 kilograms of MD (mephedrone), valued at approximately Rs 2.22 crore, as announced by officials on Monday.

The ANC Bandra Unit, patrolling in the MS Ali Road area of Grant Road, Mumbai, on January 24, apprehended two individuals with MD in their possession. Subsequent investigations in the first operation revealed the involvement of another individual wanted in the case, responsible for coordinating drug deliveries from outside India.

The ANC Worli Unit, in a separate operation in the Santacruz area, detained an individual found in possession of MD. Upon further interrogation, the suspect disclosed obtaining the substance from Cotton Green, Mumbai, leading to the seizure of an additional 120 grams of MD.

Earlier this month, the ANC Bandra Unit had apprehended a Nigerian drug peddler in a special operation on January 8. The individual was found in conscious possession of 125 grams of cocaine near Andheri East, with the seized narcotics valued at around Rs 1.25 crore. The 31-year-old accused admitted to selling cocaine in Mumbai city and suburban areas, prompting ongoing investigations to identify other key members involved in the drug trade.