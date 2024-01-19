Drugs worth Rs. 6 crore are seized by Assam police in the Cachar district, 4 held

In the Cachar area of Assam, four people were detained by the Assam Police, and they found a significant amount of illegal drugs valued at Rs 6 crore on them.

On Thursday, the Cachar district police carried out a special operation against the trafficking of narcotics at Fulertal village in the Cachar district, based on reliable intelligence input.

Numal Mahatta, the superintendent of police for Cachar, reported that four drug dealers were taken into custody and a significant amount of illegal substances were found during the operation.

38 soap cases that weigh about 500 grams and 15,800 Yaba tablets that are thought to contain heroin have been recovered from their possession. The estimated market value of the drugs that were confiscated is around Rs 6 crore. Numal Mahatta stated, “The drugs were being illegally transported from the neighboring state, Manipur.”

According to the information provided by the officials, the people who were taken into custody were Thang Hmong Hmar, Bieksang, Ebenezer Thiek from Shivapuri Khal in Manipur, and Patrick Pudaita from Lakhipur in the Cachar region.

According to police, more inquiry is being conducted into the situation.