Expansion Of Digi Yatra Expected At 14 Additional Airports In April

Digi Yatra, the contactless and seamless passenger movement system based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT), is poised to expand its footprint to 14 additional airports by the end of April. Suresh Khadakbhavi, CEO of Digi Yatra Foundation, revealed that efforts are underway to enhance the user experience with certain changes in the system’s architecture.

Currently operational at 14 airports for domestic passengers, Digi Yatra has garnered nearly 5 million users since its introduction in December 2022. Khadakbhavi stated that discussions are ongoing with stakeholders to make the system available for international travelers as well.

The 14 new airports slated to receive the Digi Yatra facility soon include Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dabolim, Indore, Mangalore, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Trivandrum, and Vishakhapatnam.

While Digi Yatra is gaining traction, concerns about passenger data privacy have surfaced in various quarters. Addressing these concerns, Khadakbhavi clarified that Digi Yatra does not store any passenger data. “It is only in the phone (of the user) that the data is residing and it is in the control of the passenger himself or herself,” he explained.

To utilize the service, passengers need to register their details on the Digi Yatra app using Aadhaar-based validation and a self-image capture. Subsequently, the boarding pass is scanned, and the credentials are shared with the airport.

At the airport e-gate, passengers scan the bar-coded boarding pass, and the facial recognition system validates their identity and travel document. After this process, passengers can enter the airport through the e-gate, following the standard security clearance and boarding procedures.

Airport personnel have been instructed to enroll passengers only with their informed consent, ensuring transparency in the process.

Khadakbhavi highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance the user experience, with potential changes in the system’s architecture. Regarding the availability of Digi Yatra for international travel, discussions are underway with the Ministry of External Affairs and other relevant agencies.

The Digi Yatra Foundation’s shareholders include the Airport Authority of India (AAI), Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (HIAL), and Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL).

India’s civil aviation sector is one of the fastest-growing in the world, with domestic air traffic witnessing significant growth. In 2023, the country recorded over 15.2 crore domestic air passengers, highlighting the importance of streamlined and efficient passenger processes like Digi Yatra.