From Tetley To Jaguar: Celebrating Ratan Tata’s Landmark Deals At Tata Group

Ratan Tata, the revered Indian industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons, passed away on October 9 at the age of 86. His tenure at the helm of the Tata Group was marked by groundbreaking international and domestic deals that elevated the conglomerate to unprecedented heights. Here, we take a closer look at some of the landmark acquisitions that defined his era.

Pioneering Acquisitions that Shaped a Conglomerate

1. Acquisition of Tetley Tea (2000)

In a game-changing move, Tata Tea (now Tata Consumer Products) acquired the British company Tetley for $450 million in 2000. This bold step positioned Tata as one of the largest tea producers globally and set the stage for Ratan Tata’s vision of international expansion.

2. Acquisition of Corus Steel (2007)

Ratan Tata’s ambitious acquisition of Corus, a UK-based steel producer, for $12.9 billion in 2007 was a landmark deal that propelled Tata Steel into the ranks of the world’s top steel manufacturers. This acquisition highlighted Tata’s commitment to establishing a global footprint for the Tata Group.

3. Acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) (2008)

In a transformative deal valued at $2.3 billion, Tata Motors acquired Jaguar Land Rover from Ford. Despite initial skepticism, this acquisition proved to be a resounding success, revitalizing these iconic British luxury brands and solidifying Tata Motors’ status on the global automotive stage.

4. Acquisition of Daewoo Commercial Vehicles (2004)

Tata Motors expanded its global presence by acquiring Daewoo’s commercial vehicle unit in South Korea for $102 million. This strategic move provided Tata with advanced truck-making technology and opened new market opportunities.

5. Acquisition of NatSteel (2004)

As part of its global strategy, Tata Steel acquired Singapore’s NatSteel for $486 million, reinforcing its presence in Southeast Asia and enhancing its operational capabilities in emerging markets.

Expanding Horizons: Hospitality and Joint Ventures

6. Acquisition of The Ritz-Carlton Boston Hotel (2006)

In 2006, Tata’s Indian Hotels Company acquired The Ritz-Carlton Boston for approximately $170 million, furthering the Taj brand’s reach into the global luxury hospitality sector.

7. Joint Venture with Starbucks (2012)

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Tata Global Beverages (now Tata Consumer Products) partnered with Starbucks to establish outlets in India. This joint venture marked Tata’s entry into the burgeoning coffee retail market, a sector poised for significant growth.

8. Acquisition of Brunner Mond (2006)

Tata Chemicals’ acquisition of Brunner Mond, a UK-based soda ash producer for £90 million, helped solidify its position as one of the largest soda ash manufacturers globally, expanding its footprint in international markets.

Embracing the Digital Age

9. Acquisition of BigBasket (2021)

Even after retiring as chairman in 2012, Ratan Tata remained active as Chairman Emeritus. In 2021, Tata Digital acquired a majority stake in BigBasket, an online grocery platform, marking a strategic entry into the rapidly evolving e-commerce landscape.

10. Acquisition of 1MG (2021)

Tata Digital also secured a majority stake in 1MG, an online pharmacy, as part of its initiative to strengthen its presence in the digital healthcare sector.

11. Reacquisition of Air India (2022)

In a landmark move, Tata Sons reacquired Air India from the Indian government for Rs 18,000 crore in 2022. This was particularly poignant as the airline had been founded by J.R.D. Tata, Ratan’s uncle. The deal brought a storied legacy back into the Tata fold.

12. BSNL 4G Deal (2023)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) recently won a significant contract worth Rs 26,821 crore to supply 4G equipment to BSNL, marking a crucial step in the telecommunications company’s modernization efforts.

13. Proposed Merger with ThyssenKrupp (2018 – Aborted)

In an ambitious but ultimately aborted proposal, Tata Steel aimed to merge its European operations with ThyssenKrupp in 2018. This joint venture sought to create Europe’s second-largest steelmaker but was called off in 2019 due to regulatory hurdles.

A Lasting Impact on Industry and Society

Ratan Tata’s visionary leadership not only transformed the Tata Group into a global powerhouse but also left an indelible mark on Indian industry. In an official statement, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran remarked, “Ratan Tata was a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation.” He was more than just a chairperson; he was a mentor, guide, and friend to many, embodying the values and principles that have become synonymous with the Tata name.

Ratan Tata’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations as a symbol of integrity, innovation, and commitment to societal betterment.

