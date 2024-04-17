Grand Ram Navami in Ayodhya: Surya Tilak at newly built Ram Temple

Ayodhya, adorned in festive decorations, is gearing up for a significant celebration as it prepares to observe Ram Navami at the newly constructed Ram Temple, marking a special occasion in the temple’s history. This year’s Ram Navami holds heightened significance following the recent completion of the temple, and the upcoming ceremony promises to be a grand affair, with elaborate arrangements made to ensure a memorable experience for all attendees.

The focal point of the ceremony will be the ritual known as Surya Abhishek or Surya Tilak, where the Sun’s rays will directly illuminate the forehead of the deity, Ram Lalla. This symbolic gesture carries profound spiritual importance and is expected to create a divine atmosphere within the temple premises.

Surya Abhishek is a fascinating phenomenon rooted in ancient traditions. The term was derived from “Surya” whch means sun and “abhishek” which means a purifying ritual and the interplay of optics and mechanics in this ritual highlights its historical significance in the sacred spaces of the Indian subcontinent.

The scientific implementation of Surya Abhishek involves intricate engineering. Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT-R), have developed a specialized mechanism called Surya Tilak specifically for the Ram Mandir. This mechanism utilizes mirrors and lenses to precisely direct the Sun’s rays onto Ram Lalla’s forehead at a designated time, creating a spectacular display of reverence and devotion.

On the auspicious day of Ram Navami, precisely at 12 noon, the sunlight will align to illuminate the deity’s forehead for approximately two to two-and-a-half minutes. The IIT-R team has conducted successful trials to ensure the accuracy and effectiveness of the apparatus, which will be showcased during the Surya Abhishek ceremony.

The tilak apparatus comprises a gearbox equipped with reflective mirrors and lenses strategically positioned on the temple’s third floor near the shikara. This setup enables the precise reflection of sunrays into the sanctum sanctorum (garbhagriha) at the appointed time, aligning with the lunar calendar to coincide with Ram Navami annually.

The components of the apparatus, crafted from brass and bronze materials, were selected for their durability and resistance to corrosion, ensuring longevity and reliability for future ceremonies.

The Surya Abhishek ceremony on Ram Navami at the Ram Temple signifies a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Ayodhya and honoring the revered deity, Lord Ram, in a truly spectacular manner.