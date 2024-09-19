Happy News! Karnataka Government Proposes Six Days Of Paid Menstrual Leave For Working Women

Karnataka government is considering the implementation of six days of paid menstrual leave annually for women in both the private and public sectors.

Karnataka government is considering the implementation of six days of paid menstrual leave annually for women in both the private and public sectors. This initiative, reported by Moneycontrol, aims to support the female workforce by recognizing the challenges women face during their menstrual cycles.

To facilitate this plan, an 18-member committee has been established to draft a bill titled “Right of Women to Menstrual Leave and Free Access to Menstrual Health Products.” Karnataka’s Labour Minister, Santosh Lad, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “We are considering the suggestions and have called for a meeting with the committee members. The leave will be flexible, allowing women to choose when they want to take time off.”

Minister Lad highlighted the broader implications of this policy, saying, “It’s not just about being progressive. Women face many challenges, especially after marriage or when they have children. There are many factors to consider.”

This proposed menstrual leave comes on the heels of similar initiatives in other Indian states. Last month, the Odisha government introduced one day of menstrual leave for women, while Bihar has been offering two days of paid menstrual leave per month since 1992. Furthermore, Kerala recently extended menstrual leave to female students in all state universities.

At the national level, the Menstruation Benefit Bill, introduced by Arunachal Pradesh MP Ninong Ering in 2017, aims to provide two days of paid menstrual leave every month, although it has yet to be passed. In December 2023, former Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani remarked that menstruation is a natural process and should not be viewed as a handicap that would impede equal opportunities for women.

Several private companies have already adopted menstrual leave policies. Food delivery giants Zomato and Swiggy, for instance, offer paid menstrual leave to their women delivery partners, with Zomato providing ten days annually and Swiggy allowing two days each month.

Internationally, the conversation around menstrual leave is also gaining traction. Countries such as Japan, South Korea, Spain, the Philippines, Taiwan, Zambia, and Vietnam have implemented policies granting paid menstrual leave, recognizing the importance of menstrual health in the workplace.

The Karnataka government’s proposal marks a progressive step in acknowledging and addressing women’s health issues, aiming to create a more supportive work environment for women across the state.

