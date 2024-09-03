Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Heavy Rains Devastate Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: 31 Dead, 4.5 Lakh Displaced

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the affected areas and declare the floods a national calamity.

Torrential rains have wreaked havoc in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, resulting in the tragic loss of 31 lives and the displacement of over 4.5 lakh people. The relentless downpour has caused widespread destruction, with submerged roads and rail tracks severing connectivity, and thousands of acres of crops ruined.

In response to the crisis, two Indian Air Force C-130 aircraft were dispatched from Agartala with relief materials, and additional helicopters and rescue teams have been deployed. The situation remains dire, with Telangana reporting 16 fatalities and Andhra Pradesh, which bore the brunt of the disaster, confirming 15 deaths. Vijayawada, one of the worst-affected areas, has seen power outages for over 24 hours, leaving residents struggling for basic necessities such as drinking water and food.

The most impacted districts in Andhra Pradesh include NTR, Guntur, Krishna, Eluru, Palnadu, Bapatla, and Prakasam. Heartbreaking scenes have emerged of residents wading through floodwaters, carrying their children to safety and standing in long queues for essential supplies.

In Telangana, the government has estimated the damage at Rs 5,000 crore and is seeking immediate central assistance of Rs 2,000 crore. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the affected areas and declare the floods a national calamity.

The heavy rains have also disrupted transportation, with over 400 trains cancelled and major highways flooded. As rescue and relief operations continue, the situation remains critical, with authorities working tirelessly to provide aid to those affected.

