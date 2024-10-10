Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Huge Contribution Of Tata In Advancing The Country’: Chhattisgarh CM

Ratan Tata has played an invaluable role in propelling our country forward. His influence goes far beyond just industrial growth.

Advertisement
Huge Contribution Of Tata In Advancing The Country’: Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed deep admiration for Ratan Tata’s extensive contributions to advancing industry in India, highlighting the profound impact of his work on the nation’s progress. He stated, “Ratan Tata has played an invaluable role in propelling our country forward. His influence goes far beyond just industrial growth; he has significantly shaped various sectors, including education, healthcare, and sanitation, making a lasting and positive impact on the lives of many.”

The Chief Minister elaborated on Tata’s multifaceted contributions, noting that through his visionary leadership, he has not only fostered economic development but has also been a champion for social causes that directly benefit the community. “His remarkable efforts in education have led to the establishment of numerous institutions that provide quality learning opportunities for our youth, empowering them to build a better future,” he said.

Moreover, CM Sai highlighted Tata’s commitment to healthcare initiatives, which have improved access to medical services and contributed to the overall well-being of citizens. “His work in the healthcare sector has been transformative, ensuring that more people receive the care they need,” he added.

In terms of sanitation and cleanliness, the Chief Minister commended Tata for his initiatives aimed at promoting a cleaner environment and better living conditions. “Ratan Tata’s dedication to these critical social issues exemplifies his profound commitment to the development of our society. His philanthropic initiatives reflect a genuine concern for the welfare of the people, showcasing a leader who not only drives industrial progress but also prioritizes the holistic well-being of our communities,” he remarked.

Concluding his statement, CM Vishnu Deo Sai emphasized how fortunate the nation is to have a leader of Ratan Tata’s caliber contributing to India’s growth. “His legacy serves as an inspiration for all of us, reminding us that true leadership involves not only economic advancement but also a steadfast dedication to improving the lives of others.”

MUST READ: Ratan Tata Funeral: Stampede-Like Situation Prompt Police To Resort Lathi Charge

Filed under

ratan tata death RATAN TATACREMATION TATA
Advertisement

Also Read

Eritrea, Egypt, And Somalia Strengthen Alliance To Challenge Ethiopia

Eritrea, Egypt, And Somalia Strengthen Alliance To Challenge Ethiopia

Gaza Conflict Escalates: Children’s Hospital In Dire Conditions

Gaza Conflict Escalates: Children’s Hospital In Dire Conditions

What Ratan Tata Showed Bhavish Aggarwal On Their Private Flight

What Ratan Tata Showed Bhavish Aggarwal On Their Private Flight

Kate Middleton Makes First Public Appearance After Cancer Treatment

Kate Middleton Makes First Public Appearance After Cancer Treatment

UK Stance On Long-Range Missiles After Zelensky Meeting

UK Stance On Long-Range Missiles After Zelensky Meeting

Entertainment

‘Vettaiyan’ Review: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan’s Film Makes A Solid Impact

‘Vettaiyan’ Review: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan’s Film Makes A Solid Impact

Sydney Sweeney To Star In Adaptation Of ‘The Housemaid’

Sydney Sweeney To Star In Adaptation Of ‘The Housemaid’

Aaron Pierre To Play John Stewart In HBO’s ‘Lanterns’

Aaron Pierre To Play John Stewart In HBO’s ‘Lanterns’

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Prediction Day 1: Rajinikanth’s Film To Open On A Terrific Note | Exclusive

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Prediction Day 1: Rajinikanth’s Film To Open On A Terrific Note |

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 56: Shraddha Kapoor-Led Film’s Run Is Almost Over

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 56: Shraddha Kapoor-Led Film’s Run Is Almost Over

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Students Dazzle At Lakmé Fashion Week With ‘Chor Bazar’ Collection

Students Dazzle At Lakmé Fashion Week With ‘Chor Bazar’ Collection

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox