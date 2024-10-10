Home
Friday, October 11, 2024
Ratan Tata Funeral: Stampede-Like Situation Prompt Police To Resort Lathi Charge

A stampede-like incident occurred outside the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai on Thursday as the public gathered to pay tribute to Ratan Tata, who passed away late Wednesday at the age of 86. The overwhelming crowd forced Mumbai Police to resort to a lathi charge to restore order outside the venue.

Ratan Tata’s body was transported from the Breach Candy Hospital to the NCPA for public viewing, where it lay in state from 10:30 AM to 3:55 PM. The event attracted a massive turnout, with people from all walks of life queuing for hours to pay their last respects. For many, especially students and young adults, Tata represented more than just an industrialist; he was a beloved role model known for his philanthropy, compassion, and love for animals.

The NCPA witnessed an influx of prominent personalities and politicians who came to honor Ratan Tata’s legacy. Among the dignitaries in attendance were Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Mukesh Ambani also visited the venue on Thursday afternoon, accompanied by his family. Together with his wife, Nita, and their son, Aakash, and daughter-in-law, Shloka, Ambani expressed his condolences while Tata’s remains were on display.

Ambani was greeted by Noel Tata, Ratan Tata’s half-brother, and had a brief interaction with N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons.

Day Of Mourning Declared In Maharashtra And Gujarat

In light of Ratan Tata’s passing, the Maharashtra government declared Thursday, October 10, as a day of mourning, canceling all state events. Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar stated, “All state government programmes in Mumbai have been canceled for tomorrow due to the death of industrialist Ratan Tata.”

Similarly, the Gujarat government announced a one-day state mourning, ensuring that the national flag would fly at half-mast on government buildings across the state. In a heartfelt statement, the Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over Tata’s death, stating that India has lost its “Ratan” (gem), and his passing has left an irreplaceable void.

