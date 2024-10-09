Union Cabinet Greenlights 2,280 km Road Construction in Rajasthan and Punjab, NMHC in Gujarat

The Union Cabinet also approved the development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) in Lothal, Gujarat. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the museum at Lothal will be the largest maritime heritage complex in the world.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the construction of 2,280 km of roads with an investment of Rs 4,406 crore in the border areas of Rajasthan and Punjab. The project aims to enhance rural livelihoods and improve connectivity with the national highway network.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, during a press briefing after the Cabinet meeting, said that PM Modi has prioritised infrastructure development in border regions.

“The border area villages were once referred to as the last villages. PM Modi has transformed them into the first villages. A few months ago, we approved the ‘Vibrant Village Program,’ focusing on road and telecom connectivity. Today, the Cabinet approved the construction of 2,280 km of roads with an investment of Rs 4,406 crore in the border areas of Rajasthan and Punjab,” Vaishnaw said.

A press release stated that the project reflects a change in mindset, placing special emphasis on the development of border areas with facilities comparable to other parts of the country.

The release further mentioned that this decision will have a significant impact on road and telecom connectivity, as well as the provision of water supply, healthcare, and education. It will also enhance rural livelihoods, ease travel, and ensure these areas are connected to the rest of the highway network.

National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) Also Approved

The Union Cabinet also approved the development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) in Lothal, Gujarat. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the museum at Lothal will be the largest maritime heritage complex in the world.

“Today, the Cabinet has approved the development of a National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal, Gujarat. The project aims to showcase India’s rich and diverse maritime heritage and will become the largest such complex in the world,” Vaishnaw said while addressing the media.

The maritime project at Lothal will be completed in two phases. The Union Cabinet has given in-principle approval for Phases 1B and 2, as per the master plan, with funds to be raised through voluntary contributions.

The Union Cabinet has also approved the continuation of the universal supply of fortified rice under all government schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), in its current form from July 2024 until December 2028.

Briefing reporters about the Cabinet’s decisions, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the rice fortification initiative will continue as a central sector initiative, with 100% funding by the central government as part of PMGKAY (Food Subsidy). This initiative will provide a unified institutional mechanism for its implementation.

The initiative, “Supply of fortified rice throughout the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS), Other Welfare Schemes, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), and PM POSHAN (formerly MDM) in all States and Union Territories (UTs),” was introduced to address anaemia and micronutrient deficiencies in the country, in line with PM Modi’s focus on ensuring nutritional security.

(Inputs from ANI)

